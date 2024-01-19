419th Fighter Wing welcomes CMSAF and Diamond 1

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass visited the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, January 7, 2023 – getting an up-close look at the wing’s mission, having lunch with outstanding performers, and conducting an All Call with the wing.

Forging through winter weather, Chief Bass arrived to meet with wing leadership, Commander Col. Ron Sloma and Vice Commander Col. Bradley Klemesrud, prior to a luncheon with the wing’s outstanding performers at the Hillcrest Dining Facility.

This was followed by a mission brief about how the wing executes its vital role in supporting Air Force strategy, meets operational requirements, and develops training for future operations.

Chief Bass concluded her visit with a wing ‘All Call’ for approximately 1,200 Airmen, who listened and engaged directly with her about various important topics from restructuring the Air Force to recruitment and retention of the right people to face the challenges of the future, to utilization of social media in telling service member stories.

Chief Bass’ frank and open discussion with the wing brought to the forefront the importance of the role each member plays in the strength of the force.

“Never forget where you came from, and why you do what you do,” said Bass.

Representing the highest enlisted level of leadership, Chief Bass provides guidance and mentorship to the enlisted force while promoting their interests, as appropriate, to internal and external audiences. By engaging in casual conversation with Airmen, she gains valuable insights and understanding enabling her to provide feedback to the Air Force’s most senior leaders. Her commitment to fostering a positive work culture and recognizing the selfless service and dedication of Airmen is demonstrated through these visits.

Chief Bass was joined by Diamond 1, Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, Air Force first sergeant special duty manager.