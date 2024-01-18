Submit Release
Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution

BALTIMORE, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today declared a distribution of $0.10 per share, payable March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record February 9, 2024, consisting of $0.04 net investment income and $0.01 long-term capital gain, both realized in 2023, and $0.05 net investment income realized in 2024.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

