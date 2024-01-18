Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2023 Performance

BALTIMORE, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2023. “In a difficult year for the Energy market, our Fund’s exposure to the Materials sector offset some of the weakness. Good stock selection enabled the Fund to outperform its benchmark,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of Adams Funds.



The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2023 was 2.5%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were -1.3% and 12.6%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17%), returned 1.0%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 1.0%.

The Fund paid $1.35 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2023, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.2%, exceeding the Fund’s annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2023 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 15, 2024.





ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/23)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 2.5% 29.9% 14.2% Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 1.0% 30.2% 14.4% S&P 500 Energy Sector -1.3% 36.2% 13.4% S&P 500 Materials Sector 12.6% 7.9% 13.6%





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:

12/31/23 12/31/22 Net assets $633,446,941 $651,336,441 Shares outstanding 25,514,441 25,193,556 Net asset value per share $24.83 $25.85





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/23)

% of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 18.5% Chevron Corporation 12.4% ConocoPhillips 7.5% Linde plc 4.6% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 3.9% EOG Resources, Inc. 3.6% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 3.6% Schlumberger N.V. 3.5% Phillips 66 3.2% Hess Corporation 2.9% Total 63.7%





INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (12/31/23)

% of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 31.5% Exploration & Production 25.3% Refining & Marketing 8.9% Equipment & Services 7.6% Storage & Transportation 6.2% Materials Chemicals 14.7% Metals & Mining 2.9% Construction Materials 1.6% Containers & Packaging 0.9%





