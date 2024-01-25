CaPSCi Thrust Building Information Models (BIM) into the $70 Billion Construction PropTech Market
Cutting-edge technology brings a seamless transition from BIM for build to operational efficiency for the entire property service provider ecosystem.
BIM has many use-cases in design, development and construction but the highest level of sustainable value is in property operation where markets have the lowest level of utilization”SARATOGA, CA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidForms Organization introduces technology that transforms Building Information Models (BIM) into Artificial Intelligence (AI) libraries. Authors The authors of the Construction Project Supply Chain Infrastructure (CaPSCi), state-of-the-art digital identity technology unveils a groundbreaking use case for building information modeling (BIM) for autonomous property operation. This leverages cloud storage and access control to revolutionize and mobilize the $70 Billion U.S. Construction PropTech market.
Construction AI Libraries include widely distributed data and technologies that form and include building information models. BIM clouds and data objects offered by product manufacturers comprise many of the AI Libraries required by Construction PropTech.
Collectively, technical data and details throughout the industry define contractor, product and ownership performance requirements while the creativity of architects and engineers originate property build and performance data where data from government and local regulators apply external influences.
This diversity underscores how crucial identity, transparency and autonomy are to property industries. CaPSCi is a state-of-the-art digital identity technology designed to seamlessly connect users to construction AI data, property services and construction at every stage of the project.
BIM and AI Libraries
BIM technology is one of the primary AI libraries required by Construction PropTech”, said Anthony de Kerf BidForms Founder and CEO. BIM has many use-cases in design, development and construction but the highest level of sustainable value is in property operations where markets have the lowest level of utilization.
In built contractors use BIM data in the performance and scheduling of building services. AI and BIM are crucial to project estimation while property management leverages BIM AI for scheduling and managing property services. Operational BIM for equipment suppliers means access to performance data, remote services and the use of objects to define service scheduling and maintenance requirements.
The greatest value proposition BIM offers may be to property investors. Centralized BIM data can isolate owner/investors from the expense of ‘emerging’ PropTech deployed throughout the industry. BIM clouds store the property’s actionable data which can be consumed by AI developed for many different industries to improve user efficiency.
Operationally, BIM is a sustainable light weight technology with a high utility use case. BidForms details the value of property data for investors and the scalability of BIM data with access controls.
CaPSCi Architects went further to proposing BIM Cloud storage and data structure that support security, access controls and unique data maintenance opportunities for property.
How BIM Works
Bidforms teams created a sample set of property BIM Objects to demonstrate how BIM interacts in autonomous property operation with an explanation of its cost, savings and manpower efficiency.
The “How it Works” section of BidForms posts on BIM features a use case through the lens of a construction project or building system upgrade. This opens with detailed technology requirements across project stakeholders. Autonomy requires a set of BIM Objects so BidForms shows where and how property managers can obtain them.
This sample project reduced property manager prep time from more than fifty man hours to just a few hours by using digital identity, BIM and integrated technologies. Similarly, the contractor’s manpower requirements to bid this project were reduced from forty to one hour through the use of AI, BIM and cloud platforms.
Project scheduling, including selection of a contractor with matching availability based on the projects’ schedule is automated starting with pre-bid through construction and into operation of the new system. Project managers who typically spend 20% to 40% of their time on scheduling can now repurpose valuable manpower.
Project documentation becomes simple BIM data updates. These are autonomous with accessibility to the property’s BIM Cloud. Digital identity and CaPSCi simplify data access and management for the owner/investor, property managers, contractors and other service providers and technologies authorized to use and update the property’s BIM data.
Note that with new construction digitally documented doesn’t always mean BIM data is ready for operational autonomy. The data required in a BIM Object for operations is significantly less than that required in designs and 3D representations and not all design objects contain actionable data.
Equipment suppliers can make a huge leap into operational efficiency of existing buildings by issuing a modified version of BIM objects for build. Manufactures of complex building systems and equipment can also publish another AI Library containing technical details used in the analysis of product selections.
For their effort, BIM clouds will provide industry cutting edge insight to equipment performance data that can be geographically matched to weather patterns, environmental conditions, external influences and the buildings use case.
About BIM for Property Operations
About Construction PropTech
Construction PropTech is where build interacts with property as a business entity. It is defined by five distinct areas that outline a progression of how and where technology and the business of construction interact between diverse industries supporting a construction project.
Construction PropTech Defined
