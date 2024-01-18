Cornyn Calls Out Judicial Nominees for Opposing Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON –While serving as chair for today’s Senate Judiciary Committee markup, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) highlighted three judicial nominees with troubling and divisive records on religious liberty and contrasted them with the nominees he, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and other Republican colleagues have worked with the White House on who have received broad bipartisan support. Excerpts are below, and video can be found here.

“There are a number of nominees on today’s markup who are evidence of the cooperation and collaboration between the White House and red state Senators.”

“Some of the radical factions on the left want to blow up every institutional norm, including the filibuster.”

“The fact that Senator Cruz and I have been able to work so effectively with the Biden administration on judicial nominees is proof that cooperation is not just possible, it’s also deeply important.”

“Unfortunately, not all are fit to serve on the bench.”

“Judge Kasubhai is particularly troubling. It became clear that he has an agenda and will not give litigants, particularly those who are seeking to vindicate their faith, religion, or conscience objection, a fair shake.”

“I also have serious concerns about another nominee on the markup, Judge Adeel Mangi, who was nominated to be a Third Circuit Judge. I’m troubled by this nominee’s views on a number of issues, chief among them being terrorism and anti-Semitism.”

“The final nominee I want to discuss is Nicole Berner, who was nominated to be a Fourth Circuit Judge. There are many reasons to oppose this nomination, but her open hostility to religious liberty and Christians is extremely troubling.”

“We can do much better as a country than Judge Kasubhai, Mr. Mangi, and Ms. Berner.”