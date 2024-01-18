LXP Industrial Trust Announces Final 2023 Dividend Allocation

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2023 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B.   A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 can be found in the investor’s section on LXP’s website at https://ir.lxp.com/stock-info/tax-documents/form-8937/default.aspx

Common Shares        
Record
Date 		Payable
Date 		Total
Distributions
Per Share 		Total Ordinary
Dividends 		Qualified
Dividends(1) 		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions 		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain 		Nondividend
Distributions(2) 		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
12/30/2022 01/17/2023 $0.1250 $0.089588 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0.035412 $0.089588
03/31/2023 04/17/2023 $0.1250 $0.089588 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0.035412 $0.089588
06/30/2023 07/17/2023 $0.1250 $0.089588 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0.035412 $0.089588
09/29/2023 10/16/2023 $0.1250 $0.089588 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0.035412 $0.089588
Form 1099 - Div Box   1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5


Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock        
Record
Date 		Payable
Date 		Total
Distributions
Per Share 		Total Ordinary
Dividends 		Qualified
Dividends (1) 		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions 		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain 		Nondividend
Distributions (2) 		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
01/31/2023 02/15/2023 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.812500
04/28/2023 05/15/2023 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.812500
07/31/2023 08/15/2023 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.812500
10/31/2023 11/15/2023 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.812500
Form 1099 - Div Box   1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5

____________________________________________________________________________________
(1)   Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2)   Return of Capital.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
LXP Industrial Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com


