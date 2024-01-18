LXP Industrial Trust Announces Final 2023 Dividend Allocation

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2023 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 can be found in the investor’s section on LXP’s website at https://ir.lxp.com/stock-info/tax-documents/form-8937/default.aspx



Common Shares Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital

Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Nondividend

Distributions (2) Section 199A

Dividends (1) 12/30/2022 01/17/2023 $0.1250 $0.089588 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0.035412 $0.089588 03/31/2023 04/17/2023 $0.1250 $0.089588 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0.035412 $0.089588 06/30/2023 07/17/2023 $0.1250 $0.089588 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0.035412 $0.089588 09/29/2023 10/16/2023 $0.1250 $0.089588 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0.035412 $0.089588 Form 1099 - Div Box 1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5





Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital

Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Nondividend

Distributions (2) Section 199A

Dividends (1) 01/31/2023 02/15/2023 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.812500 04/28/2023 05/15/2023 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.812500 07/31/2023 08/15/2023 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.812500 10/31/2023 11/15/2023 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.000000 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.812500 Form 1099 - Div Box 1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5

____________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

(2) Return of Capital.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:

Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

LXP Industrial Trust

Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com