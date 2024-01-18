Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,455 in the last 365 days.

Bank OZK Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a record $171.1 million, a 7.7% increase from $158.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were a record $1.50, an 11.9% increase from $1.34 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year of 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $674.6 million, a 23.2% increase from $547.5 million for the full year of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2023 were $5.87, a 29.3% increase from $4.54 for the full year of 2022.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $262.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an 8.9% increase from $241.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2023, PPNR was $1.03 billion, a 28.3% increase from $0.81 billion for the full year of 2022. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 2.04%, 14.58% and 16.99%, respectively, compared to 2.35%, 14.76% and 17.48%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2023 were 2.20%, 14.93% and 17.50%, respectively, compared to 2.08%, 12.66% and 14.97%, respectively, for the full year of 2022. The results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 include the impact of a $9.9 million FDIC special assessment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to have reported record net income and record diluted earnings per share in each quarter of 2023, resulting in net income available to common stockholders for the year of $674.6 million and diluted earnings per common share of $5.87. Our goal for 2024 is to continue to improve our record annual net income and diluted earnings per common share achieved in 2023, and we believe that is a reasonable goal, notwithstanding what appears likely to remain a challenging macroeconomic environment. We feel that we are well positioned for the coming year, and we look forward to capitalizing on new opportunities.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $26.46 billion at December 31, 2023, a 27.3% increase from $20.78 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits were $27.41 billion at December 31, 2023, a 27.5% increase from $21.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Total assets were $34.24 billion at December 31, 2023, a 23.8% increase from $27.66 billion at December 31, 2022.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.80 billion at December 31, 2023, a 10.3% increase from $4.35 billion at December 31, 2022. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $4.14 billion at December 31, 2023, a 12.3% increase from $3.69 billion at December 31, 2022. The Bank did not repurchase any shares during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the full year of 2023, the Bank repurchased 4.3 million shares for $151.5 million, which equates to a weighted average cost of approximately $35.19 per share.

Book value per common share was $42.42 at December 31, 2023, a 14.2% increase from $37.13 at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $36.58 at December 31, 2023, a 16.2% increase from $31.47 at December 31, 2022.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 14.02% at December 31, 2023, compared to 15.73% at December 31, 2022. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.33% at December 31, 2023, compared to 13.66% at December 31, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.23% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.22% as of December 31, 2022. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.36% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2022. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs of total loans to average total loans was 0.06% for the fourth quarter and 0.13% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.06% for the fourth quarter and 0.04% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at https://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, January 19, 2024. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in acquiring satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; integrating any acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions; recently enacted and potential laws and regulatory requirements or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown or budgetary crisis; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding artificial intelligence and maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business or others, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank, its customers or others; natural disasters; acts of war or terrorism; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national or international political instability or military conflict, including the conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in approximately 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $34.24 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.

 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
 
    December 31,
      2023       2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,149,529     $ 1,033,454  
Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”)     3,244,371       3,491,613  
Investment securities – trading           8,817  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks     50,400       42,406  
Non-purchased loans     26,195,030       20,400,154  
Purchased loans     264,045       378,637  
Allowance for loan losses     (339,394 )     (208,858 )
Net Loans     26,119,681       20,569,933  
Premises and equipment, net     676,821       678,405  
Foreclosed assets     61,720       6,616  
Accrued interest receivable     170,110       125,130  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     808,490       789,805  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     660,789       663,543  
Other, net     295,546       246,846  
Total assets   $ 34,237,457     $ 27,656,568  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Deposits:        
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 4,095,874     $ 4,658,451  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     9,074,296       9,905,717  
Time     14,234,973       6,935,975  
Total deposits     27,405,143       21,500,143  
Other borrowings     805,318       606,666  
Subordinated notes     347,761       346,947  
Subordinated debentures     121,652       121,591  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     161,834       156,419  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     255,773       233,864  
Total liabilities   $ 29,097,481     $ 22,965,630  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and
December 31, 2022		     338,980       338,980  
Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
113,148,672 and 117,176,928 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively		     1,131       1,172  
Additional paid-in capital     1,612,446       1,753,941  
Retained earnings     3,283,818       2,773,135  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (97,374 )     (177,649 )
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     5,139,001       4,689,579  
Noncontrolling interest     975       1,359  
Total stockholders’ equity     5,139,976       4,690,938  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 34,237,457     $ 27,656,568  


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
      2023       2022     2023       2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:                
Non-purchased loans   $ 557,844     $ 367,019   $ 1,968,289     $ 1,158,332
Purchased loans     5,412       7,141     23,257       31,441
Investment securities:                
Taxable     9,667       10,280     39,429       41,526
Tax-exempt     10,670       8,521     38,957       22,653
Deposits with banks     21,901       5,961     58,241       12,116
Total interest income     605,494       398,922     2,128,173       1,266,068
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits     218,474       53,230     627,050       94,574
Other borrowings     11,329       8,534     41,669       13,033
Subordinated notes     2,631       2,631     10,439       10,439
Subordinated debentures     2,512       2,039     9,530       5,780
Total interest expense     234,946       66,434     688,688       123,826
                 
Net interest income     370,548       332,488     1,439,485       1,142,242
Provision for credit losses     43,832       32,508     165,470       83,494
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     326,716       299,980     1,274,015       1,058,748
                 
Non-interest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts:                
NSF and overdraft fees     4,700       4,467     18,059       17,724
All other service charges     7,333       7,138     27,995       28,102
Trust income     2,165       1,977     8,524       7,990
BOLI income:                
Increase in cash surrender value     5,401       4,953     20,696       19,532
Death benefits     2,966           2,966       807
Loan service, maintenance and other fees     6,755       3,780     18,920       13,819
Gains on sales of other assets     3,288       510     9,029       11,467
Net gains on investment securities     1,177       1,256     3,243       2,019
Other     3,242       3,463     13,117       13,043
Total non-interest income     37,027       27,544     122,549       114,503
                 
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     66,270       59,946     258,846       226,373
Net occupancy and equipment     17,234       17,584     72,591       70,058
Other operating expenses     61,507       41,483     198,124       155,290
Total non-interest expense     145,011       119,013     529,561       451,721
                 
Income before taxes     218,732       208,511     867,003       721,530
Provision for income taxes     43,600       45,686     176,164       157,440
Net income     175,132       162,825     690,839       564,090
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest     (6 )     54     (56 )     51
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,047     16,187       16,621
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 171,079     $ 158,832   $ 674,596     $ 547,520
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.51     $ 1.35   $ 5.89     $ 4.55
                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.50     $ 1.34   $ 5.87     $ 4.54


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31, 2023:                            
Balances - September 30, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,607,510     $ 3,154,869     $ (198,986 )   $ 1,409     $ 4,904,913  
Net income                     175,132                   175,132  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     (6 )           6        
Total other comprehensive income                           101,612             101,612  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                     (4,047 )                 (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.37 per share                     (42,130 )                 (42,130 )
Return of capital paid to non-controlling interest                                 (440 )     (440 )
Issuance of 17,018 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans               547                         547  
Stock-based compensation expense               4,389                         4,389  
Forfeitures of 4,578 shares of
unvested restricted common stock		                                        
Balances - December 31, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,612,446     $ 3,283,818     $ (97,374 )   $ 975     $ 5,139,976  
                             
Year ended December 31, 2023:                            
Balances - December 31, 2022   $ 338,980   $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359     $ 4,690,938  
Net income                     690,839                   690,839  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     (56 )           56        
Total other comprehensive income                           80,275             80,275  
Preferred stock dividends, $1.15624 per share                     (16,187 )                 (16,187 )
Common stock dividends, $1.42 per share                     (163,913 )                 (163,913 )
Return of capital paid to non-controlling interest                         (440 )     (440 )
Issuance of 522,651 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based
compensation plans		         5       1,166                         1,171  
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share
repurchase program, including excise taxes		         (44 )     (151,421 )                       (151,465 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation
plans		         (2 )     (8,672 )                   (8,674 )
Stock-based compensation expense               17,432                         17,432  
Forfeitures of 31,306 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                        
Balances - December 31, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,612,446     $ 3,283,818     $ (97,374 )   $ 975     $ 5,139,976  


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31, 2022:                            
Balances - September 30, 2022   $ 338,980   $ 1,178     $ 1,773,562     $ 2,653,377     $ (227,673 )   $ 3,120     $ 4,542,544  
Net income                     162,825                   162,825  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     54             (54 )      
Total other comprehensive income                           50,024             50,024  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                     (4,047 )                 (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.33 per share                     (39,074 )                 (39,074 )
Return of capital to non-controlling interest                                 (1,707 )     (1,707 )
Issuance of 10,496 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans               241                         241  
Repurchase and cancellation of 574,878 shares of common stock under share repurchase program         (6 )     (23,219 )                       (23,225 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 3,890 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting               (174 )                       (174 )
Stock-based compensation expense               3,531                         3,531  
Forfeitures of 16,405 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                        
Balances - December 31, 2022   $ 338,980   $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359     $ 4,690,938  
                             
Year ended December 31, 2022:                            
Balances - December 31, 2021   $ 338,980   $ 1,254     $ 2,093,702     $ 2,378,466     $ 23,841     $ 3,117     $ 4,839,360  
Net income                     564,090                   564,090  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     51             (51 )      
Total other comprehensive loss                           (201,490 )           (201,490 )
Preferred stock dividends, $1.187 per share                     (16,621 )                 (16,621 )
Common stock dividends, $1.26 per share                     (152,851 )                 (152,851 )
Return of capital to non-controlling interest                                 (1,707 )     (1,707 )
Issuance of 305,839 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans         3       2,490                         2,493  
Repurchase and cancellation of 8,373,398 shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		         (83 )     (349,886 )                       (349,969 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 116,864 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation
plans.		         (1 )     (5,572 )                       (5,573 )
Stock-based compensation expense               13,206                         13,206  
Forfeitures of 82,397 shares of unvested restricted common stock         (1 )     1                          
Balances - December 31, 2022   $ 338,980   $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359     $ 4,690,938  


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 66,270   $ 59,946   $ 258,846   $ 226,373
Net occupancy and equipment   17,234     17,584     72,591     70,058
Other operating expenses:              
Deposit insurance and assessments   15,803     2,710     30,351     9,610
Software and data processing   10,577     9,512     39,212     35,373
Professional and outside services   6,233     5,652     21,423     21,581
Advertising and public relations   5,153     2,987     16,150     8,797
Telecommunication services   2,251     2,134     8,865     7,986
Postage and supplies   2,121     1,906     7,981     7,146
ATM expense   1,957     1,834     7,681     6,331
Travel and meals   1,938     1,755     7,582     7,661
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments   7,618     5,408     27,768     20,293
Other   7,856     7,585     31,111     30,512
Total non-interest expense $ 145,011   $ 119,013   $ 529,561   $ 451,721


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
 
  December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:              
Residential 1-4 family $ 961,338     3.6 %   $ 981,567     4.7 %
Non-farm/non-residential   5,309,239     20.1       4,665,268     22.5  
Construction/land development   11,653,487     44.0       8,215,056     39.5  
Agricultural   256,423     1.0       239,689     1.2  
Multifamily residential   2,064,106     7.8       1,503,398     7.2  
Total real estate   20,244,593     76.5       15,604,978     75.1  
Commercial and industrial   1,269,610     4.8       902,321     4.3  
Consumer   2,965,042     11.2       2,445,851     11.8  
Other   1,979,830     7.5       1,825,641     8.8  
Total loans   26,459,075     100.0 %     20,778,791     100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses   (339,394 )         (208,858 )    
Net loans $ 26,119,681         $ 20,569,933      


 
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
 
  Allowance for Loan Losses   Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments   Total Allowance for Credit Losses
  (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31, 2023:          
Balances – September 30, 2023 $ 303,358     $ 158,128   $ 461,486  
Net charge-offs   (4,090 )         (4,090 )
Provision for credit losses   40,126       3,706     43,832  
Balances – December 31, 2023 $ 339,394     $ 161,834   $ 501,228  
           
Year ended December 31, 2023:          
Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 208,858     $ 156,419   $ 365,277  
Net charge-offs   (29,519 )         (29,519 )
Provision for credit losses   160,055       5,415     165,470  
Balances – December 31, 2023 $ 339,394     $ 161,834   $ 501,228  
           
Three months ended December 31, 2022:          
Balances – September 30, 2022 $ 200,098     $ 135,537   $ 335,635  
Net charge-offs   (2,866 )         (2,866 )
Provision for credit losses   11,626       20,882     32,508  
Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 208,858     $ 156,419   $ 365,277  
           
Year ended December 31, 2022:          
Balances – December 31, 2021 $ 217,380     $ 71,609   $ 288,989  
Net charge-offs   (7,206 )         (7,206 )
Provision for credit losses   (1,316 )     84,810     83,494  
Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 208,858     $ 156,419   $ 365,277  


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
    December 31,
      2023       2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing   $ 4,095,874   14.9 %   $ 4,658,451   21.7 %
Interest bearing:                
Transaction (NOW)     4,486,372   16.4       4,097,532   19.1  
Savings and money market     4,587,924   16.7       5,808,185   27.0  
Time deposits     14,234,973   52.0       6,935,975   32.2  
Total deposits   $ 27,405,143   100.0 %   $ 21,500,143   100.0 %


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
 
  December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $ 4,095,874   14.9 %   $ 4,658,451   21.7 %
Interest bearing:              
Consumer and commercial:              
Consumer – Non-Time   2,792,199   10.2       3,916,078   18.2  
Consumer – Time   10,216,217   37.3       4,936,061   23.0  
Commercial – Non-Time   2,439,175   8.9       2,741,007   12.7  
Commercial – Time   767,566   2.8       516,477   2.4  
Public funds   3,725,766   13.6       2,103,392   9.8  
Brokered   2,655,317   9.7       2,050,294   9.5  
Reciprocal   713,029   2.6       578,383   2.7  
Total deposits $ 27,405,143   100.0 %   $ 21,500,143   100.0 %


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2023       2022     %
Change 		    2023       2022     %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:                      
Net interest income $ 370,548     $ 332,488     11.4 %   $ 1,439,485     $ 1,142,242     26.0 %
Provision for credit losses   43,832       32,508     34.8       165,470       83,494     98.2  
Non-interest income   37,027       27,544     34.4       122,549       114,503     7.0  
Non-interest expense   145,011       119,013     21.8       529,561       451,721     17.2  
Net income   175,132       162,825     7.6       690,839       564,090     22.5  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047           16,187       16,621     (2.6 )
Net income available to common stockholders   171,079       158,832     7.7       674,596       547,520     23.2  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)   262,564       241,019     8.9       1,032,473       805,024     28.3  
Common share and per common share data:                      
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.50     $ 1.34     11.9 %   $ 5.87     $ 4.54     29.3 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.51       1.35     11.9       5.89       4.55     29.5  
Common stock dividends per share   0.37       0.33     12.1       1.42       1.26     12.7  
Book value per share   42.42       37.13     14.2       42.42       37.13     14.2  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   36.58       31.47     16.2       36.58       31.47     16.2  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   113,756       118,201     (3.8 )     114,833       120,700     (4.9 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,149       117,177     (3.4 )     113,149       117,177     (3.4 )
Balance sheet data at period end:                      
Total assets $ 34,237,457     $ 27,656,568     23.8 %   $ 34,237,457     $ 27,656,568     23.8 %
Total loans   26,459,075       20,778,791     27.3       26,459,075       20,778,791     27.3  
Non-purchased loans   26,195,030       20,400,154     28.4       26,195,030       20,400,154     28.4  
Purchased loans   264,045       378,637     (30.3 )     264,045       378,637     (30.3 )
Allowance for loan losses   339,394       208,858     62.5       339,394       208,858     62.5  
Foreclosed assets   61,720       6,616     832.9       61,720       6,616     832.9  
Investment securities – AFS   3,244,371       3,491,613     (7.1 )     3,244,371       3,491,613     (7.1 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   660,789       663,543     (0.4 )     660,789       663,543     (0.4 )
Deposits   27,405,143       21,500,143     27.5       27,405,143       21,500,143     27.5  
Other borrowings   805,318       606,666     32.7       805,318       606,666     32.7  
Subordinated notes   347,761       346,947     0.2       347,761       346,947     0.2  
Subordinated debentures   121,652       121,591     0.1       121,652       121,591     0.1  
Unfunded balance of closed loans   20,573,029       21,062,733     (2.3 )     20,573,029       21,062,733     (2.3 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   161,834       156,419     3.5       161,834       156,419     3.5  
Preferred stock   338,980       338,980           338,980       338,980      
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)   4,800,021       4,350,599     10.3       4,800,021       4,350,599     10.3  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders' equity		   (97,374 )     (177,649 )         (97,374 )     (177,649 )    
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio   96.55 %     96.64 %         96.55 %     96.64 %    
Selected ratios:                      
Return on average assets (2)   2.04 %     2.35 %         2.20 %     2.08 %    
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) (2)   14.58       14.76           14.93       12.66      
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (2)   16.99       17.48           17.50       14.97      
Average common equity to total average assets   13.99       15.90           14.74       16.42      
Net interest margin – FTE (2)   4.82       5.46           5.16       4.82      
Efficiency ratio   35.33       32.84           33.67       35.75      
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)   0.07       0.09           0.11       0.07      
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)   0.06       0.06           0.13       0.04      
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)   0.23       0.22           0.23       0.22      
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)   0.36       0.19           0.36       0.19      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)   1.28       1.01           1.28       1.01      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments   1.07       0.87           1.07       0.87      
Other information:                      
Non-accrual loans (4) $ 60,982     $ 43,411         $ 60,982     $ 43,411      
Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4)                              

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:          
Net interest income $ 370,548     $ 367,261     0.9 %
Provision for credit losses   43,832       44,036     (0.5 )
Non-interest income   37,027       25,727     43.9  
Non-interest expense   145,011       128,978     12.4  
Net income   175,132       173,830     0.7  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047      
Net income available to common stockholders   171,079       169,746     0.8  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)   262,564       264,010     (0.5 )
Common share and per common share data:          
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.50     $ 1.49     0.7 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.51       1.50     0.7  
Common stock dividends per share   0.37       0.36     2.8  
Book value per share   42.42       40.35     5.1  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   36.58       34.50     6.0  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   113,756       113,770      
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,149       113,136      
Balance sheet data at period end:          
Total assets $ 34,237,457     $ 32,767,328     4.5 %
Total loans   26,459,075       25,331,740     4.5  
Non-purchased loans   26,195,030       25,051,214     4.6  
Purchased loans   264,045       280,526     (5.9 )
Allowance for loan losses   339,394       303,358     11.9  
Foreclosed assets   61,720       68,738     (10.2 )
Investment securities – AFS   3,244,371       3,153,817     2.9  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   660,789       660,789      
Deposits   27,405,143       25,552,856     7.2  
Other borrowings   805,318       1,430,192     (43.7 )
Subordinated notes   347,761       347,556     0.1  
Subordinated debentures   121,652       121,652      
Unfunded balance of closed loans   20,573,029       20,625,371     (0.3 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   161,834       158,128     2.3  
Preferred stock   338,980       338,980      
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)   4,800,021       4,564,524     5.2  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders' equity		   (97,374 )     (198,986 )    
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio   96.55 %     99.13 %    
Selected ratios:          
Return on average assets (2)   2.04 %     2.13 %    
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) (2)   14.58       14.81      
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (2)   16.99       17.33      
Average common equity to total average assets   13.99       14.38      
Net interest margin – FTE (2)   4.82       5.05      
Efficiency ratio   35.33       32.60      
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)   0.07       0.17      
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)   0.06       0.15      
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)   0.23       0.25      
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)   0.36       0.40      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)   1.28       1.20      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments   1.07       1.00      
Other information:          
Non-accrual loans (4) $ 60,982     $ 62,648      
Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4)              

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  12/31/23   9/30/23   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22
  (Dollars in thousands)
Earnings summary:                  
Net interest income $ 370,548     $ 367,261     $ 356,824     $ 344,852     $ 332,488  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment   2,925       2,632       2,602       2,603       2,383  
Net interest income (FTE)   373,473       369,893       359,426       347,455       334,871  
Provision for credit losses   (43,832 )     (44,036 )     (41,774 )     (35,829 )     (32,508 )
Non-interest income   37,027       25,727       31,987       27,809       27,544  
Non-interest expense   (145,011 )     (128,978 )     (129,355 )     (126,217 )     (119,013 )
Pre-tax income (FTE)   221,657       222,606       220,284       213,218       210,894  
FTE adjustment   (2,925 )     (2,632 )     (2,602 )     (2,603 )     (2,383 )
Provision for income taxes   (43,600 )     (46,144 )     (45,717 )     (40,703 )     (45,686 )
Noncontrolling interest   (6 )     (37 )     (1 )     (12 )     54  
Preferred stock dividend   (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )
Net income available to common stockholders $ 171,079     $ 169,746     $ 167,917     $ 165,853     $ 158,832  
Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.50     $ 1.49     $ 1.47     $ 1.41     $ 1.34  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 262,564     $ 264,010     $ 259,456     $ 246,444     $ 241,019  
Selected balance sheet data at period end:                  
Total assets $ 34,237,457     $ 32,767,328     $ 30,761,870     $ 28,971,170     $ 27,656,568  
Non-purchased loans   26,195,030       25,051,214       23,291,785       21,700,941       20,400,154  
Purchased loans   264,045       280,526       315,661       361,065       378,637  
Investment securities – AFS   3,244,371       3,153,817       3,262,366       3,422,031       3,491,613  
Deposits   27,405,143       25,552,856       23,983,397       22,282,983       21,500,143  
Unfunded balance of closed loans   20,573,029       20,625,371       21,119,761       20,965,040       21,062,733  
Allowance for credit losses:                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 461,486     $ 426,820     $ 393,767     $ 365,277     $ 335,635  
Net charge-offs   (4,090 )     (9,370 )     (8,721 )     (7,339 )     (2,866 )
Provision for credit losses   43,832       44,036       41,774       35,829       32,508  
Balance at end of period $ 501,228     $ 461,486     $ 426,820     $ 393,767     $ 365,277  
Allowance for loan losses $ 339,394     $ 303,358     $ 263,188     $ 222,025     $ 208,858  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   161,834       158,128       163,632       171,742       156,419  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 501,228     $ 461,486     $ 426,820     $ 393,767     $ 365,277  
Selected ratios:                  
Net interest margin – FTE (2)   4.82 %     5.05 %     5.32 %     5.54 %     5.46 %
Efficiency ratio   35.33       32.60       33.05       33.63       32.84  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)   0.07       0.17       0.03       0.15       0.09  
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)   0.06       0.15       0.15       0.14       0.06  
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)   0.23       0.25       0.15       0.15       0.22  
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)   0.36       0.40       0.32       0.34       0.19  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)   1.28       1.20       1.11       1.01       1.01  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
and unfunded loan commitments		   1.07       1.00       0.95       0.92       0.87  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due
non-accrual loans, to total loans (4) 		  0.20       0.21       0.14       0.15       0.13  

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                              
Interest earning assets:                                              
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $ 1,637,395   $ 21,902   5.31 %   $ 692,066   $ 5,961   3.42 %   $ 1,164,595   $ 58,241   5.00 %   $ 940,116   $ 12,116   1.29 %
Investment securities:                                              
Taxable   2,143,606     9,667   1.79       2,566,011     10,280   1.59       2,299,254     39,429   1.71       2,950,929     41,526   1.41  
Tax-exempt – FTE   1,097,750     13,506   4.88       974,070     10,786   4.39       1,049,642     49,313   4.70       774,038     28,675   3.70  
Non-purchased loans – FTE   25,590,389     557,932   8.65       19,728,477     367,136   7.38       23,258,595     1,968,696   8.46       18,744,652     1,159,161   6.18  
Purchased loans   271,222     5,412   7.92       391,801     7,141   7.23       321,570     23,257   7.23       445,955     31,441   7.05  
Total earning assets – FTE   30,740,362     608,419   7.85       24,352,425     401,304   6.54       28,093,656     2,138,936   7.61       23,855,690     1,272,919   5.34  
Non-interest earning assets   2,538,592             2,508,505             2,550,276             2,472,672        
Total assets $ 33,278,954           $ 26,860,930           $ 30,643,932           $ 26,328,362        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                        
Interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 9,004,724   $ 64,165   2.83 %   $ 9,519,104   $ 26,543   1.11 %   $ 9,152,060   $ 211,498   2.31 %   $ 9,588,372   $ 48,344   0.50 %
Time deposits   13,280,889     154,309   4.61       6,321,731     26,687   1.67       10,543,800     415,552   3.94       5,680,395     46,229   0.81  
Total interest bearing deposits   22,285,613     218,474   3.89       15,840,835     53,230   1.33       19,695,860     627,050   3.18       15,268,767     94,573   0.62  
Other borrowings   863,828     11,329   5.20       753,605     8,533   4.49       803,797     41,669   5.18       673,932     13,034   1.93  
Subordinated notes   347,661     2,631   3.00       346,847     2,631   3.01       347,356     10,439   3.01       346,538     10,439   3.01  
Subordinated debentures   121,652     2,512   8.19       121,523     2,039   6.66       121,648     9,530   7.83       121,310     5,780   4.76  
Total interest bearing liabilities   23,618,754     234,946   3.95       17,062,810     66,433   1.54       20,968,661     688,688   3.28       16,410,547     123,826   0.75  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest bearing deposits   4,150,323             4,751,644             4,315,200             4,873,842        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   513,326             435,108             502,732             378,471        
Total liabilities   28,282,403             22,249,562             25,786,593             21,662,860        
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   4,995,217             4,608,570             4,855,976             4,662,467        
Noncontrolling interest   1,334             2,798             1,363             3,035        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 33,278,954           $ 26,860,930           $ 30,643,932           $ 26,328,362        
Net interest income – FTE     $ 373,473           $ 334,871           $ 1,450,248           $ 1,149,093    
Net interest margin – FTE         4.82 %           5.46 %           5.16 %           4.82 %
Core spread (1)         4.76 %           6.05 %           5.28 %           5.56 %

(1) Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

 
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended        
  December 31,   September 30,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2023       2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 171,079     $ 158,832     $ 169,746     $ 674,596     $ 547,520  
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,995,217     $ 4,608,570     $ 4,885,620     $ 4,855,976     $ 4,662,467  
Less average preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total average common stockholders’ equity   4,656,237       4,269,590       4,546,640       4,516,996       4,323,487  
Less average intangible assets:                  
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization         (3,421 )           (821 )     (5,443 )
Total average intangibles   (660,789 )     (664,210 )     (660,789 )     (661,610 )     (666,232 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,995,448     $ 3,605,380     $ 3,885,851     $ 3,855,386     $ 3,657,255  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)   14.58 %     14.76 %     14.81 %     14.93 %     12.66 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)   16.99 %     17.48 %     17.33 %     17.50 %     14.97 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
 
  December 31,   September 30,
    2023       2022       2023  
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 5,139,001     $ 4,689,579     $ 4,903,504  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 4,800,021     $ 4,350,599     $ 4,564,524  
Less intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization         (2,754 )      
Total intangibles   (660,789 )     (663,543 )     (660,789 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 4,139,232     $ 3,687,056     $ 3,903,735  
Shares of common stock outstanding   113,149       117,177       113,136  
Book value per common share $ 42.42     $ 37.13     $ 40.35  
Tangible book value per common share $ 36.58     $ 31.47     $ 34.50  


 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
 
  December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 5,139,001     $ 4,689,579  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 4,800,021     $ 4,350,599  
Less intangible assets:      
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization         (2,754 )
Total intangibles   (660,789 )     (663,543 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   4,139,232       3,687,056  
Total assets $ 34,237,457     $ 27,656,568  
Less intangible assets:      
Goodwill $ (660,789 )   $ (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization         (2,754 )
Total intangibles   (660,789 )     (663,543 )
Total tangible assets $ 33,576,668     $ 26,993,025  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets   14.02 %     15.73 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   12.33 %     13.66 %


 
Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec 31,   December 31,
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)        
Net income available to common stockholders $ 171,079   $ 169,746   $ 167,917   $ 165,853   $ 158,832     $ 674,596   $ 547,520  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047     4,047     4,047     4,047     4,047       16,187     16,621  
Earnings attributable to
noncontrolling interest		   6     37     1     12     (54 )     56     (51 )
Provision for income taxes   43,600     46,144     45,717     40,703     45,686       176,164     157,440  
Provision for credit losses   43,832     44,036     41,774     35,829     32,508       165,470     83,494  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 262,564   $ 264,010   $ 259,456   $ 246,444   $ 241,019     $ 1,032,473   $ 805,024  


   
Investor Contact:   Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact:   Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922

Primary Logo

You just read:

Bank OZK Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more