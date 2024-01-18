EPW Committee Advances PROVE IT Act, Other Key Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted to advance the Providing Reliable, Objective, Verifiable Emissions Intensity and Transparency (PROVE IT) Act of 2023 by a vote of 14-5. The legislation would direct the Department of Energy to study and report on the greenhouse gas emissions released during the production of various commodities in the United States and other countries.

“The United States is doing more than ever with modern methods and pollution controls to lower greenhouse gas emissions and slow climate change,” said Chairman Carper. “The PROVE IT Act aims to bolster these efforts by tracking average greenhouse gas emissions from producing a range of commodities in the U.S. and other countries. This information will boost the competitiveness of American manufacturing and help incentivize cleaner production in the United States and overseas — a win-win for our climate and our economy.”

In addition to the PROVE IT Act, the EPW Committee voice voted the Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act of 2023 as well as three federal building designation bills: S.3412, S.3570, and S.3577.

The full text of each of the bills are available here.

