LBX Food Robotics Launches Online Menu for Bake Xpress

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBX Food Robotics, the hot food vending market leader, today announced its new online menu that features a broad selection of foods that are ideal for its Bake Xpress hot food kiosk. The menu features foods that are currently baking at Bake Xpress customer sites, including pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, pastries, breakfast foods and more. It includes ordering information from nationwide distributors and suppliers plus the ability to sort by supplier, meal and food type, making it easy to plan menus for Bake Xpress with verified items. Customers are not limited to the listed foods or suppliers, and can continue to choose their own foods and partners if desired.



“Our customers have unlimited flexibility to plan their Bake Xpress menu, but we wanted to make it easy for them to get started or expand what they are serving,” said Benoit Herve, founder and CEO of LBX Food Robotics. “This new online resource can be a turnkey solution where they select foods and use the ordering information provided, or it can spark ideas for new menu items that they get from their existing partners or prepare in their own kitchens.” Mr. Herve notes that the online menu is only a sampling of available foods, and that LBX can provide customers with extensive listings from national suppliers such as Sysco, Vistar, DOT and USFOODS.

Bake Xpress is a unique hot food vending kiosk that bakes high-quality foods on demand using a combination of infrared, convection, and microwave heating to deliver restaurant-quality results. The online menu can be viewed at lebreadxpress.com/menu.



About LBX Food Robotics

LBX Food Robotics is revolutionizing the food service industry with Bake Xpress, a ground-breaking robotic hot food vending kiosk that custom bakes a full menu of meals and pastries on demand. With a customizable menu ranging from croissants and muffins to pasta, pizza, pastries, gourmet sandwiches and refrigerated foods like salads, Bake Xpress provides 24/7 access to the convenient, healthy food consumers demand and is a significant upgrade to traditional vending options. LBX was founded in 2015 as Le Bread Xpress and has installed UL- and CSA-certified Bake Xpress kiosks in universities, hotels, hospitals, retail centers, airports, factories and office parks world-wide, with machines in continuous operation since 2019. Please visit www.lebreadxpress.com.

