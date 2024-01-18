Stem Cell Therapy Market Future: Navigating Regenerative Medicine | CAGR 16.2%

Stem Cell Therapy Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Global Stem Cell Therapy Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Stem Cell Therapy Market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Fujifilm Holding, Mesoblast, Novadip Biosciences, NuVasive, Orthofix, Smith & Nephew, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Stem Cell.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Statistics: The stem cell therapy market was valued at $205.12 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $928.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Growth Drivers:

Advancements in Stem Cell Research: Ongoing research and technological advancements in stem cell biology have led to the discovery of new sources of stem cells, improved culture methods, and a better understanding of their therapeutic potential. These advancements contribute to the development of more effective and targeted stem cell therapies.

Growing Acceptance of Regenerative Medicine: Increasing awareness and acceptance of regenerative medicine, including stem cell therapy, among healthcare professionals and patients have led to a higher demand for these innovative treatment options.

Investments in Research and Development: Significant investments in stem cell research and development by both public and private sectors have accelerated the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications. This investment fosters the development of new stem cell therapies and technologies.

Technological Innovations: Advances in biotechnology and related technologies contribute to the development of more efficient and targeted stem cell therapies. Techniques such as CRISPR gene editing enhance the precision and customization of stem cell treatments.

Global Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms facilitate the sharing of expertise and resources, accelerating the development and commercialization of stem cell therapies.

Stem Cell Therapy Market by Key Players: Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Fujifilm Holding, Mesoblast, Novadip Biosciences, NuVasive, Orthofix, Smith & Nephew, Takeda Pharmaceutical, U.S. Stem Cell

Stem Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source: Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells, Other

Stem Cell Therapy Market by Application: Cancer, Musculoskeletal Disorder, Wounds and Injuries, Cardiovascular Disease, Other

Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type: Allogeneic Transplants, Autologous Transplants

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

