UPDATE -- NJMEP is Heading South Again

The Goal: To Better Serve South Jersey Manufacturers

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJMEP remains committed to serving South Jersey Manufacturers. A new temporary NJMEP office will open in Rowan University’s South Jersey Technology Park to better serve the South Jersey community. In about 18 months, the NJMEP South Office will relocate permanently. As the goal of the South Jersey Technology Park is to lead the economic revitalization of South New Jersey through an integrated program of science and technology initiatives, NJMEP’s presence will help further support this revitalization.



Following up on the South Jersey Revitalization Summit—a formal discussion that occurred at Rowan College of South Jersey back in August, 2023 between industry leaders and partners, academia, and political advocates—Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP, announced that the NJMEP South Office would relocate to Rowan University’s South Jersey Technology Park—a move that is as much a symbolic gesture as it is a practical one. The move to Rowan is also intended to strengthen NJMEP’s partnership with Rowan University, one that can offer new talent pipelines for South Jersey Manufacturers and can also create new career pathways for young South Jerseyans.

"I am thrilled to announce the opening of our new office at the Rowan Technology Park in South Jersey. This strategic expansion reinforces our commitment to supporting and empowering South Jersey's vibrant manufacturing sector. We look forward to fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth in this underserved area within our state. South Jersey holds so much promise, it just needs the resources and visibility to foster a thriving manufacturing industry. This continued collaboration with Rowan is an important step forward toward progress." - Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP

NJMEP’s South Jersey Office relocation is currently underway, beginning with the temporary relocation of certain NJMEP staff to Rowan University, to be followed by a full office relocation in early 2025.

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

