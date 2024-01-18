Voltus Announces CEO Transition

Co-founder and CEO Gregg Dixon to Remain on Voltus Board of Directors; Voltus Co-founder Dana Guernsey Appointed CEO

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. (Voltus), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) platform and virtual power plant operator, today announced that Dana Guernsey, Voltus’s Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, will become Voltus’s next Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Guernsey will succeed Voltus Co-founder Gregg Dixon, who will continue to serve on the Voltus Board of Directors (Board), after leading Voltus since its inception in 2016 as CEO and Board Chairman.



Guernsey is a proven leader in energy markets and brings deep experience developing innovative energy technology products to her new role as CEO. Guernsey led the development of Voltus’s technology-enabled DER platform that connects Voltus’s customers and partners to energy markets across the US and Canada. Guernsey has been instrumental in the evolution of Voltus’s platform to accommodate additional asset classes and bring larger aggregations of flexible load onto the platform.

“It has been an honor to have worked with Gregg over the last 20 years,” says Raj Atluru, Voltus Board Member and Activate Capital Managing Partner. “His vision and leadership in creating a new energy markets paradigm for flexible and distributed energy resources has been instrumental in helping transform the US energy grid. Dana brings 15 years of unparalleled experience in the energy markets, and we look forward to working with her to build on Voltus’s pioneering efforts in this sector.”

“We founded Voltus to help accelerate the transition to renewable energy through controllable loads and other growing classes of DERs, such as energy storage and electric vehicles,” explains Guernsey. “Since 2016, we have opened up new energy markets, expanded our reach to include all resource types, added new carbon management products, and created the best value proposition for our customers and partners. I’m grateful for Gregg’s leadership and am honored to step into the role of CEO, supported by our talented and passionate team, to continue our mission.”

“Founding and leading Voltus has been the most rewarding professional experience of my life. I asked Dana to join me on day one hoping she would one day be my successor given the depth of her expertise in both technology and energy markets,” explains Dixon. “We've integrated 5.8 GW of DERs across all nine US and Canadian wholesale markets. We've built a DER portfolio of thousands of customers across fifty industries that is dispatched thousands of times per year. We've delivered tremendous value to customers and proven market savings. We brought third-party DERs to MISO and SPP for the first time. We've opened up entirely new states like Michigan, Kansas, and Missouri. We've developed world-class machine-to-meter-to-market-to-money DER software. And we've created a doing-well-by-doing-good culture that leads our industry. I’m very proud to leave Voltus in the hands of a proven team knowing that Dana will inspire and motivate them to do even better work in the years ahead as Voltus accelerates its impact.”

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

