Federal Reserve Board announces four new members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC)
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced four new members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC), and the president and vice president of the council for 2024.
The CDIAC advises the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks and serve three-year terms. One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on the CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C.
Chuck Sulerzyski, president and chief executive officer of Peoples Bank, Marietta, Ohio, will serve as CDIAC president in 2024. Kim DeVore, president and chief executive officer of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Casper, Wyo., will serve as vice president. The four new CDIAC members will replace former members from the Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco districts.
The Council is scheduled to meet April 11 and November 14, 2024. Further information on the CDIAC, including records from their meetings with the Board, can be found here.
The new members of CDIAC in 2024:
Ronald Justice
President and Chief Executive Officer
The State Bank
Fenton, Mich.
Agnes Catherine Ngo
Chair of Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Bank
Honolulu, Hawaii
Jeffrey A. Stopko
President and Chief Executive Officer
AmeriServ Financial Inc.
Johnstown, Pa.
Anne P. Tangen
President and Chief Executive Officer
BankFive
Fall River, Mass.
The other members of CDIAC in 2024:
Daniel P. Berry
President and Chief Executive Officer
Duke University Federal Credit Union
Durham, N.C.
Dylan S. Clarkson
President and Chief Executive Officer
Pioneer Bank & Trust
Spearfish, S.D.
Tyler K. Clinch
Chief Executive Officer and President
First Community Bank of East Tennessee
Kingsport, Tenn.
Luanne Cundiff
President and Chief Executive Officer
First State Bank of St. Charles
St. Charles, Mo.
Tracy Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
National Bank and Trust
La Grange, Texas
James S. Vaccaro
Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer
Manasquan Bank
Wall Township, N.J.
