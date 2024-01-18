Federal Reserve Board announces four new members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced four new members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC), and the president and vice president of the council for 2024.

The CDIAC advises the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks and serve three-year terms. One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on the CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C.

Chuck Sulerzyski, president and chief executive officer of Peoples Bank, Marietta, Ohio, will serve as CDIAC president in 2024. Kim DeVore, president and chief executive officer of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Casper, Wyo., will serve as vice president. The four new CDIAC members will replace former members from the Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco districts.

The Council is scheduled to meet April 11 and November 14, 2024. Further information on the CDIAC, including records from their meetings with the Board, can be found here.

The new members of CDIAC in 2024:

Ronald Justice

President and Chief Executive Officer

The State Bank

Fenton, Mich.

Agnes Catherine Ngo

Chair of Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Bank

Honolulu, Hawaii

Jeffrey A. Stopko

President and Chief Executive Officer

AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Johnstown, Pa.

Anne P. Tangen

President and Chief Executive Officer

BankFive

Fall River, Mass.

The other members of CDIAC in 2024:

Daniel P. Berry

President and Chief Executive Officer

Duke University Federal Credit Union

Durham, N.C.

Dylan S. Clarkson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Pioneer Bank & Trust

Spearfish, S.D.

Tyler K. Clinch

Chief Executive Officer and President

First Community Bank of East Tennessee

Kingsport, Tenn.

Luanne Cundiff

President and Chief Executive Officer

First State Bank of St. Charles

St. Charles, Mo.

Tracy Harris

President and Chief Executive Officer

National Bank and Trust

La Grange, Texas

James S. Vaccaro

Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Manasquan Bank

Wall Township, N.J.

