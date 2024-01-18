PM arrives in Budapest, starting official visit to Hungary

VIETNAM, January 18 -

BUDAPEST — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived in Budapest on January 18 afternoon (local time), beginning an official visit to Hungary from January 18-20 at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

PM Chính and his entourage were welcomed at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport by State Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Sztaray Peter Andras, Hungarian Ambassador to Việt Nam Baloghdi Tibor, among other senior officials, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyễn Thị Bích thảo, the Vietnamese Embassy's staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Hungary.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is scheduled to have talks and meetings with senior Hungarian leaders, visit some socio-economic establishments in Hungary, attend a Việt Nam-Hungary business forum, and meet with leaders of friendship organisations, staff of the Việt Nam Embassy in Hungary and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the European nation.

The PM's visit to Hungary will contribute to further increasing political trust, intensifying the traditional friendship and mutual support between Việt Nam and Hungary. It will promote and bring the two countries’ traditional cooperation areas to a new stage, meeting each country's development requirements, boost cooperation in potential and strong areas, and further tighten the friendship between people of the two countries. — VNS

