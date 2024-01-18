Hungarian PM hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese counterpart

VIETNAM, January 18 - BUDAPEST — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán hosted an official welcome ceremony in Budapest on Thursday afternoon (local time) for Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam, who are paying an official visit to Hungary.

The visit is taking place at a time when the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries with a history of over 70 years are developing fruitfully in all fields.

The first PM-level trip between Việt Nam and Hungary in seven years holds great significance as it aims to further intensify their comprehensive partnership, established in 2018, particularly in economy, education - training, and pharmaceutical technology.

PM Orbán welcomed his Vietnamese counterpart’s visit, held ahead of Hungary’s Presidency of the Council of the EU in the last half of 2024, as this is also a chance for the Southeast Asian nation to enhance coordination with the EU in regional and global issues and, especially in promoting the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

During the visit, the two sides are set to sign some cooperation documents in such areas as security, diplomacy, culture, and health care.

After the welcome ceremony, PM Chính came to lay wreaths at Heroes’ Square in Budapest. — VNS