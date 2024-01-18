Watford Customers Upgrade Their Floors With Clever Carpets & Flooring

Hertfordshire, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hertfordshire, England -

Watford, UK residents in search of quality carpets and flooring may now turn to Clever Carpets & Flooring LTD. The company supplies high quality, uniquely designed flooring options and carpets made to cater to a variety of tastes and needs.

Flooring has a powerful effect on the general ambiance of any given space, and the right floor or carpet can be used to show off the owner’s unique style and personality. At Clever Carpets & Flooring LTD, they seek to elevate homes with their selection of flooring and carpets from well known manufacturers — crafted with only the finest materials.

“Flooring is an important part of your home décor,” comments the store. “The kind of flooring you have defines the overall appearance of your house. It speaks volumes about your lifestyle and standard of living. Similarly, if you wish to buy elegant carpeting at reasonable prices, give Clever Carpets a call. We offer you the widest range of carpets to choose from. If you happen to be searching for carpet shops in North London, then call us to arrange a free home consultation. We can bring the store’s inventory directly to your door.”

From wooden flooring to luxury vinyl tiles, laminate and beyond, Clever Carpets & Flooring LTD is constantly striving to provide customers with the best the industry has to offer. Customer satisfaction and quality flooring are the company’s two main concerns.

Clever Carpets & Flooring provides both commercial and residential flooring solutions. Flooring in homes is generally designed with comfort and cosiness in mind while commercial flooring is meant to either look professional and business-like (or offer a certain amount of safety, which is not a major concern with residential flooring). Clever Carpets & Flooring has a wide selection of flooring to choose from and a team of professionals who are always happy to help with the process of choosing the right floor.

The store always takes the initiative to go above and beyond for their customers. Their mobile service is an excellent example of this. They also make an active effort to offer the best value in the region. Most customers, the company acknowledges, will go on the hunt for the best bargain possible, and they may expect to have to compromise on what they want in order to remain within budget. However, this is not necessary with Clever Carpets & Flooring.

The store explains, “Already have a quote? We promise to beat any written quote on a like-for-like basis. Is your current carpet starting to look a little tired and worn? Are you searching for a new soft pile carpet for your living room? Or are you looking for a tough heavy duty carpet to put on your stairs and landing? Well, if the answer is ‘yes,’ then we at Clever Carpets are here to make life easy for you. If you’re looking for a comprehensive flooring service from start to finish, then we have all the answers for you.”

They continue, “Our mobile carpet and flooring ‘store to floor’ service is perfect for you. We have a team of qualified and experienced carpet fitters, wood floor fitters and vinyl fitters. Flooring happens to be our passion and our speciality.”

The store has managed to build an excellent reputation among local customers, thanks to their dedication to providing great products and superior service. Clever Carpets & Flooring has helped countless home and business owners find the right floors and is always happy to help others do the same.

A review from John G. shares, “Having bought some carpet from Clever Carpets a year or so ago, I got in touch as I needed to re-do the staircase in my new house. They gave really helpful advice to getting the most suitable carpet and had some really good options in stock. They even cut it to the required size on collection.”

Interested parties may read the above Clever Carpets & Flooring Review and many others on the company’s Google profile. Customers can also learn more about the company and browse their products through the official Clever Carpets & Flooring website.

