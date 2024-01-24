eDiscovery and Litigation Support Firm Complete Legal Acquires Frontline Managed Service’s eDiscovery Unit to Add Talent

Complete Legal Headquarters, Kansas City.

Independent Firm Makes First Acquisition; Fills Talent Gap to Meet Demand Created by Recent Mergers

The acquisition of Frontline Managed Service’s deeply talented and experienced eDiscovery unit fills our demand for talent almost instantly, allowing us to scale our services to a larger client base.” — Eric Singer, CEO, Complete Legal.

KANSAS CITY, KAN., US, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Legal, the nation’s leading independent, full-service litigation support firm, today announced the acquisition of Frontline Managed Service’s eDiscovery unit. The acquisition comes on the heels of Complete Legal’s recent merger with L2 Services and Precise Legal, creating a veteran-led, employee-owned firm that places exceptional service first.

Frontline Managed Service’s eDiscovery unit focuses on delivering eDiscovery services, information governance, and data management as part of its long-term, multiyear contracts. Complete Legal pursued Frontline Managed Service’s eDiscovery unit to meet the talent demand created by its recent mergers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Frontline Managed Service’s eDiscovery unit to the Complete Legal team,” said Eric Singer, Chief Executive Officer at Complete Legal. “When we merged Complete Legal, L2 Services, and Precise Legal, we immediately identified several positions we would need to create and fill to scale our services to a larger client base. The acquisition of Frontline Managed Service’s deeply talented and experienced eDiscovery unit fills many of those jobs almost instantly, which allows us to charge ahead and focus on delivering our value to a broader client base.”

“Not only did we acquire an incredibly talented eDiscovery unit, but we will also benefit from Frontline Managed Services eDiscovery unit’s roster of clients,” said Eric Kelting, Chief Operating Officer at Complete Legal. “Now, we can truly scale how we support our client’s eDiscovery, information governance, and data management needs; and we are excited to introduce our collective expertise and commitment to customer value to existing Frontline eDiscovery clients.”

“Today’s acquisition is the next step in our broader vision to bring world-class discovery services to a larger group of clients,” said Jeff Dreiling, Chief Strategy Officer at Complete Legal. “We are industry veterans who truly understand how to deliver exceptional client service. When we saw the depth of the relationships Frontline Managed Services’ eDiscovery unit builds with their clients, we knew we wanted to work with them. They know what it means to embed with clients, to become part of their team and to form long-term and trusting relationships that create value. And now we’re bringing that knowledge to Complete Legal, where we will evolve and scale it across our current and future client base.”

Frontline Managed Services eDiscovery unit works remotely and is distributed throughout the United States, with its headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The Nashville office will remain open and all employees will remain on the team.

About Complete Legal

Complete Legal is an independent full-service litigation support and electronic discovery firm headquartered in Kansas City with full-service hubs in Chicago, New York City, and St. Louis, and offices in Boston and Nashville. Employee-owned and operated, Complete Legal streamlines the legal industry’s approach to eDiscovery, information governance and data management. Learn more at completelegal.us.

