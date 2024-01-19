NordLEI Continues as the Number One LEI Provider in the Swedish Market

NordLEI solidifies its lead in the Swedish market by being the number one LEI provider in terms of active LEIs under management.

Our sustained leadership in the Swedish LEI market is a reflection of our customers' belief in us and their appreciation. We see ourselves as custodians of their trust in the LEI space.” — Anders Åström, CEO of NordLEI

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NordLEI, a leader in the issuance of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) in Northern Europe, solidifies its continued status as the market leader in Sweden by a wide margin. This achievement, based on December 2023 data from the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), highlights NordLEI's growing role in the financial sector.

Speaking about this milestone, CEO Anders Åström shares, "Our journey to becoming the market leader in Sweden has been a remarkable team effort. Every member of our team has played a crucial role in shaping NordLEI from the very beginning. Our rise to the top spot in Sweden and our global position as the 8th largest issuer of LEIs is a collective success story. This reflects our team's dedication to delivering exceptional service and ensuring the utmost customer satisfaction. We are proud of our roots in Sweden and our team's commitment to fostering transparency and integrity in the financial landscape."

This significant accomplishment builds upon NordLEI's previous accolade last year as the best-performing LEI issuer in the Mid-Cap category by GLEIF, further evidencing the company’s consistent pursuit of being the best choice for LEI issuance.

About Legal Entity Identifiers:

The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a 20-character alphanumeric code uniquely identifying legal entities in financial transactions. Instituted following the 2008 financial crisis, the LEI system aims to improve transparency in financial data systems and is a mandatory requirement for entities involved in securities trading.

About GLEIF:

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation, formed in June 2014, is a not-for-profit organization committed to promoting transparency in global financial markets. GLEIF oversees the implementation and usage of LEIs, playing a vital role in enhancing risk management and efficiency in financial transactions.

About NordLEI:

Established in 2014 with its headquarters in Stockholm, NordLEI is the premier GLEIF-accredited Local Operating Unit in Scandinavia and a leading issuer of LEIs in Northern Europe. The company is ISO 27001 certified, emphasizing its dedication to security and high-quality service. Serving over 170,000 customers, NordLEI provides LEIs with various validity options, strictly adhering to GDPR standards.

Nordic Legal Entity Identifier AB

Kungsgatan 56

111 22

Stockholm

Sweden