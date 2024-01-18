Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,983 in the last 365 days.

Coral reef carbonate chemistry reveals interannual, seasonal, and spatial impacts on ocean acidification off Florida

Coral reef carbonate chemistry reveals interannual, seasonal, and spatial impacts on ocean acidification off Florida

Published 18 January 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: chemistry, field, North Atlantic

Abstract

Ocean acidification (OA) threatens coral reef persistence by decreasing calcification and accelerating the dissolution of reef frameworks. The carbonate chemistry of coastal areas where many reefs exist is strongly influenced by the metabolic activity of the underlying benthic community, contributing to high spatiotemporal variability. While characterizing this variability is difficult, it has important implications for the progression of OA and the persistence of the ecosystems. Here, we characterized the carbonate chemistry at 38 permanent stations located along 10 inshore-offshore transects spanning 250 km of the Florida Coral Reef (FCR), which encompass four major biogeographic regions (Biscayne Bay, Upper Keys, Middle Keys, and Lower Keys) and four shelf zones (inshore, mid-channel, offshore, and oceanic). Data have been collected since 2010, with approximately bi-monthly periodicity starting in 2015. Increasing OA, driven by increasing DIC, was detected in the mid-channel, offshore, and oceanic zones in every biogeographic region. In the inshore zone, however, increasing TA counteracted any measurable OA trend. Strong seasonal variability occurred at inshore sites and included periods of both exacerbated and mitigated OA. Seasonality was region-dependent, with greater variability in the Lower and Middle Keys. Elevated pH and aragonite saturation states (ΩAr) were observed in the Upper and Middle Keys, which could favor reef habitat persistence in these regions. Offshore reefs in the FCR could be more susceptible to global OA by experiencing open-ocean-like water chemistry conditions. By contrast, higher seasonal variability at inshore reefs could offer a temporary OA refuge during periods of enhanced primary production.

Key points

  • Interannual acidification trends were detected in the mid-channel, offshore, and oceanic zones of Florida’s Coral Reef
  • At the inshore reefs, strong seasonal variability in carbonate chemistry and increasing TA mitigated or obscured acidification trends
  • Higher pH and aragonite saturation states occur in the Upper and Middle Keys, which could favor reef habitat persistence in these regions

Palacio-Castro A. M., Enochs I. C., Besemer N., Boyd A., Jankulak M., Kolodziej G., Hirsh H. K., Webb A. E., K. Towle E., Kelble C, Smith I & Manzello D. P., 2023. Coral reef carbonate chemistry reveals interannual, seasonal, and spatial impacts on ocean acidification off Florida. Global Biogeochemical Cycles 37: e2023GB007789. doi: 10.1029/2023GB007789. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Coral reef carbonate chemistry reveals interannual, seasonal, and spatial impacts on ocean acidification off Florida

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more