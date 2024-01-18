Rare Earth Metals Market to grow by USD 33,464.1 Million in 2032, Growth Driven by Demand for Renewable Energy Technologies

The global push towards renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines and solar panels, has led to increased consumption of rare earth metals. These elements are vital in the production of high-efficiency magnets and other components in renewable energy systems.

New York, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis by Market.us, the global Rare Earth Metals Market value is to total of USD 14,080.2 Million in 2023. Overall, Rare Earth Metals demand is projected to increase at 10.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2024-2033). Accordingly, the total market valuation is set to reach USD 33,464.1 Million in 2032.

The Rare Earth Metals Market refers to the global industry and trade sector focused on a group of seventeen metallic elements known as rare earth elements (REEs). These elements, despite their name, are relatively abundant in the Earth's crust but are seldom found in concentrated and economically exploitable forms.

Rare Earth Metals Market is a critical and strategically significant sector, underpinned by the unique properties of rare earth elements and their essential role in advanced technologies. The market's future is intertwined with technological advancements, geopolitical dynamics, and the global push towards sustainable practices.

Key Highlights

CAGR Projection : The global rare earth metals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032.

: The global rare earth metals market is expected to grow at a from 2023 to 2032. Demand Surge : Increasing demand for rare earth metals is driven by electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

: Increasing demand for rare earth metals is driven by electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies. Neodymium Dominance : Neodymium led the market in 2022 with a 26.2% share and an anticipated 10.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

: Neodymium led the market in 2022 with a share and an anticipated CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Magnet Applications : Magnet applications accounted for 24.4% of total revenues from 2017 to 2022.

: Magnet applications accounted for of total revenues from 2017 to 2022. Key Drivers : Rising demand for electric vehicles and tech advancements using rare earth metals are driving the industry.

: Rising demand for electric vehicles and tech advancements using rare earth metals are driving the industry. Main Restraints : Supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and environmental concerns challenge rare earth metal production.

: Supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and environmental concerns challenge rare earth metal production. Opportunities : Exploring alternative mining sources, recycling, and researching alternatives present growth opportunities.

: Exploring alternative mining sources, recycling, and researching alternatives present growth opportunities. Challenges : Price volatility, demand fluctuations, and regulatory hurdles pose industry challenges.

: Price volatility, demand fluctuations, and regulatory hurdles pose industry challenges. APAC Dominance: The Asia-Pacific region held a commanding 57.1% market share with an estimated 11.5% CAGR.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Rare Earth Metals Market

Technological Advancements: The development of new technologies that rely on the unique properties of rare earth metals, such as in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics, drives demand. Innovations in these sectors often lead to increased usage of rare earth elements. Geopolitical Factors: Since rare earth metal deposits are not evenly distributed globally, geopolitical issues significantly impact the market. Countries with large reserves, like China, play a dominant role in the supply chain, influencing global pricing and availability. Environmental and Regulatory Policies: The extraction and processing of rare earth metals can have considerable environmental impacts. Stringent environmental regulations in some countries can limit production or increase costs, while in others, more lenient policies can boost production. Supply Chain Disruptions: The market is susceptible to supply chain disruptions caused by political instability, trade disputes, or natural disasters in key producing regions. This can lead to volatility in prices and availability. Recycling and Recovery Efforts: As rare earth metals are finite and their extraction is often environmentally damaging, efforts to recycle and recover these elements from used products are increasing. Advancements in recycling technologies can influence the market by providing an alternative source of these metals.

Report Segmentation of the Global Rare Earth Metals Market

By Type Analysis

In the global Rare Earth Metals Market, Neodymium stands out as the dominant segment, capturing a significant market share of 26.2% in 2022. This dominance is driven by its exceptional magnetization properties, making it essential for high-performance applications such as electronic devices, wind turbines, and electric vehicles. Neodymium's market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Additionally, the Cerium metal segment is emerging as the fastest-growing category, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The growth is fueled by increasing demand across various industries, thanks to Cerium's versatile properties. It plays a vital role in catalysts for clean energy production, serves as a polishing agent in electronics manufacturing, and contributes to fuel efficiency enhancement in automotive catalysts.

By Application Analysis

The Rare Earth Metals Market, categorized by application, highlights magnets as the leading segment, commanding a substantial 24.4% share of total revenue in 2022. This dominance is attributed to their widespread utilization across multiple industries. Rare earth magnets play a pivotal role in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and consumer electronics, owing to their powerful magnetic properties that drive energy efficiency and high-performance motors.

Following closely, the catalyst application holds the second-largest market share, with a projected CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The prominence of this segment stems from its essential role in expediting chemical reactions, resulting in the production of various products like fuels and plastics. Rare earth metals contribute significantly to the effectiveness of these catalysts and find essential applications in advanced technologies, including electronics, magnets, and renewable energy systems, further bolstering their market influence.

Key Market Segments

Based on Type

Cerium

Lanthanum

Neodymium

Samarium

Other Types

Based on Application

Magnet

Metals Alloys

Polishing

Catalysts

Glass & Ceramics

Other Applications

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 12,753.8 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 33,464.1 Million CAGR (2024 to 2033) 10.4% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 57.1% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Key Players

Iluka Resource Ltd.

Neo Performance Materials Inc.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

MP Materials

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd.

Arafura Resources Ltd.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Energy Fuels

Aclara Resources

Ucore Rare Metals

Other Key Players

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region asserted its dominance in the global Rare Earth Metals Market in 2022, capturing an impressive 57.1% market share of total revenue. This strong position is expected to continue, with APAC projected to achieve a robust CAGR of 11.5% during the forecasted period. The region's advantage lies in its abundant reserves of Rare Earth metals, particularly in countries like China, which boasts extensive deposits.

China, as the largest producer of rare earth metals, recorded a domestic output of 210,000 metric tons in 2022. In North America, the market exhibited the second-fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 9.5%. This growth can be attributed to North America's advancements in technology sectors that heavily rely on Rare Earth metals, driving increased demand as these industries expand and evolve.



Key Regions and Countries

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

MEA GCC South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



