A decade of measuring the state of disaster philanthropy

When I joined CDP in 2018, one of my first projects was to manage our role in a joint initiative between CDP and Candid (then Foundation Center) called “Measuring the State of Disaster Philanthropy: Data to Drive Decisions” (or SODP for short). This project was, and remains, the only aggregated tracking of disaster giving by philanthropic institutions in the U.S.

Back then, CDP was eight years old. We were in year six of the partnership with Candid, and we were releasing the fifth iteration of the SODP report. We were already learning a lot, adapting to trends and garnering interesting results.

Now, with another five years under our belts – including a worldwide pandemic, that learning has continued, and we have grown alongside the disaster philanthropy field. In December, we released the 10th SODP report as an infographic.

The most fascinating statistic

Math and I don’t get along. I almost flunked out of grade 11 math, and my mandatory statistics class in university was a nightmare on the math side. But for some reason, I’m good at spotting trends in numbers and stats. As I looked through ten years of SODP data, I realized that the 2023 report – which examined 2021 disasters – was telling an interesting story: when looking at non-epidemic funding, it rivaled our biggest year of disaster giving.

Separating epidemic funding (shown in gold below) from the total revealed that even in the COVID-19 or other big epidemic years, the funders in Candid’s Foundation 1000 data set* still contributed significantly to other disasters (shown in orange). Some years were higher than others, but non-epidemic disaster grantmaking averaged $163.9 million annually (ranging from $67.6 million in 2014 to $266.4 million in 2017).

2021 was the second-highest year, with $266.2 million in non-epidemic funding. This is only about $236,000 less than in 2017 when three major hurricanes – Harvey, Irma and Maria – hit the U.S. In 2020, a record year for overall funding, non-epidemic spending by these donors was $220.7 million, the third highest in the 10-year period.

*Candid’s Foundation 1000 data set tracks grants over $10,000 given by 1,000 of the country’s largest community and private foundations. These funders spend 50-60% of grant dollars, despite representing only 1% of all funders in the U.S.

What has the data shown over the 10 years?

The first SODP report focused only on the Foundation 1000 and tracked 884 grants totaling $111 million. The majority (58%) of this funding went to “natural disasters*.” Almost half (48%) of the funding was for response and relief efforts. Human services was the top-funded issue area (62% of funding).

The 2023 report tracked 32,186 grants totaling nearly $3 billion. Response and relief again dominated, with 82.4% of funding directed that way. Health was the top-funded issue area, followed by human services. Looking just at the Top 1000 funders, we see that 438 funders made 7,202 grants totaling just over $1.7 billion.

Natural hazards and severe weather events were the top-funded disaster category every year. Within that, epidemics were the top funded events in five reports (2023, 2022, 2021, 2017 and 2016), storms were the leading category in four reports (2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020), and floods topped the list in 2018 (due to the 2016 floods in Louisiana). See the chart below for an example of philanthropic funding by disaster type.

Philanthropic funding by disaster type, 2016 from SODP 2018 report.

*In 2021, CDP and Candid stopped using the phrase “natural disasters” to recognize that disasters are not natural. Instead, disasters are the result of a natural hazard or severe weather event impacting an at-risk population.

Response and relief versus reconstruction and recovery

Looking at all giving over 10 years, it’s clear that the response and relief category has always dominated disaster assistance strategies, ranging from 34% to 90% of funds given. The reconstruction and recovery category has consistently been second, with amounts ranging from 2% to 18.7%.

While I have listed all 10 years in the chart below, it is important to note that the first five years of data included only the Top 1000 largest U.S. donors, while the reports examining 2017 and beyond included other donors. The trends remained relatively consistent, even if it is hard to compare dollar amounts. For example, both 2014 and 2021 saw 4.8% of funding go to reconstruction and recovery, but there was a difference of more than $131 million in actual dollars given.