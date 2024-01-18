Body Armor Market Set to Surpass USD 4.21 Billion by 2030, Bolstered by Rising Security Concerns & Safeguarding Lives
The Body Armor Market is growing due to rising security concerns and technological advancements in lightweight, high-performance materials.
In an era of increasing threats, the Body Armor Market continues to innovate, providing advanced protection for those on the front lines of defense.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲 & 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:
— According to SNS Insider Research
The 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is witnessing substantial growth due to a surge in security concerns across the globe. As threats to personal safety persist, there is a growing demand for advanced protective gear that can withstand various forms of ballistic and stab threats. This has led to significant investments in research and development, driving the market toward the adoption of lightweight yet robust materials that offer enhanced comfort and protection. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies are enabling the production of Body Armor with improved durability and flexibility, further fueling market expansion.
Rising security concerns globally, fueled by geopolitical conflicts and an increase in acts of violence and terrorism, drive the growth of the Body Armor Market. The market's value is projected to surge, catering to the escalating need for protective gear across military, law enforcement, and civilian sectors.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡:
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Body Armor Market, valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2022, is poised to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2030, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Elmon SA
• Ceradyne, Inc.
• Hellweg International
• Point Blank Enterprises, Inc
• Safariland, LLC
• BAE Systems
• Ballistic Body Armor Pty
• Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd
• Kejo Limited Company
• Pacific Safety Products, and other players.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
The Body Armor Market is undergoing transformation with technological proliferation, particularly in lightweight vest development using advanced technologies. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased military expenditures, political tensions, and a growing emphasis on commercial security in the U.S. contribute to the market's expansion. The awareness of threats in various sectors, such as retail, healthcare, and transportation security, further propels the demand for Body Armor.
Moreover, the Body Armor Market is benefiting from increasing government initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of law enforcement personnel and military forces. Governments around the world are prioritizing the procurement of advanced Body Armor systems to ensure the safety of their personnel in high-risk environments. This has created a favorable environment for market growth, with manufacturers focusing on developing innovative solutions that meet the stringent requirements of modern defense and law enforcement agencies. Overall, the Body Armor Market is poised for continued expansion as the need for effective protective gear remains paramount in an evolving threat landscape.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The market thrives on the pressing need for personal protection amidst modern warfare practices and escalating criminal activities. Body Armor, developed to shield wearers from firearm rounds, not only saves lives but also provides additional protection in various scenarios, including car accidents. Investments in advanced Body Armor equipment are increasing, driven by government initiatives to bridge supply gaps. However, stringent regulations limit civilian adoption, posing a challenge to market growth.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The defense segment dominates with a 58.9% revenue share, driven by evolving battlefield threats, leading to the adoption of new tactical ballistic vest protection. The law enforcement segment is set to witness a robust CAGR of 7.4%, fueled by increasing government expenditure on internal safety and control.
• The weight of Body Armor remains a challenge, prompting investments in lightweight vests. The vest segment holds a significant revenue share of 55.4%, providing optimal safety in close combat situations. The helmet segment, expected to register a CAGR of 6.5%, offers varied designs for protection against shrapnel, blunt force, and handguns.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Defense
• Law Enforcement Protection
• Civilians
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Steel
• Aramid
• Composite Ceramic
𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥
• Level IIA
• Level II
• Level IIIA
• Level III
• Level IV
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Soft Armor
• Hard Armor
• Accessories
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞
• Covert
• Overt
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
• Technological proliferation plays a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the Body Armor Market. The industry is witnessing a transformative shift with advancements in materials, design, and manufacturing processes. Innovations such as 3D printing and the use of composite materials are contributing to the development of lightweight yet highly effective Body Armor. Technological breakthroughs enhance mobility for military personnel and law enforcement, addressing one of the historical challenges associated with Body Armor.
• The United States is experiencing a growing awareness of the importance of commercial security, driving an uptick in demand for Body Armor. Threats in various commercial sectors, including retail, healthcare, and transportation, have led to a rapid increase in concerns about security. This heightened awareness is translating into a rising demand for Body Armor as a proactive measure to ensure the safety of personnel operating in these commercial areas.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
North America continues to dominate the market, attributed to increased defense spending and a large number of military personnel in the United States. The U.S. holds the world's largest defense budget and law enforcement agencies, driving procurement of advanced Body Armor. Investments by companies like Ace Link Armor in the U.S. exemplify the commitment to enhancing defense capabilities, contributing to regional dominance.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
• The Body Armor Market witnesses growth propelled by global security threats and rising demand for protective gear.
• Defense and law enforcement segments lead, addressing evolving battlefield threats and internal safety needs.
• North America remains a key player, driven by significant defense spending and investments in advanced Body Armor.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: the UK Ministry of Defense awarded BAE Systems plc a USD 48.96 million contract for the production of the Striker II Digital Helmet-Mounted Display, enhancing pilot safety.
𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: DuPont unveiled Kevlar EXO aramid fiber, a lighter and more effective version of Body Armor, showcasing continuous innovation in protective gear.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟗. 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
𝟏𝟎. 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥
𝟏𝟏. 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟐. 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞
𝟏𝟑. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟓. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟔. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
