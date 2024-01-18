Wi-Fi range extender Market Global Business Insights and Development Analysis By 2030

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

Wi-Fi range extender market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to the increase in number of connected devices and high internet penetration.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wi-Fi range extender market share is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to increase in demand for the Wi-Fi range extender. The primary objective of installing Wi-Fi range extender is getting connected to the internet irrespective of the location such as school, office, and public areas such as train stations and airports. Such wide applications of Wi-Fi range extenders drives the market growth. Furthermore, the development of smart homes and smart cities is expected to provide growth opportunities for the Wi-Fi range extender market Players.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Wi-Fi Range Extender Market ”, the global Wi-Fi range extender Industry size was valued at $1250.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3357.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8%.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12025

The Wi-Fi extender type segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact that Wi-Fi extender provides better coverage area and easy set up process. Residential application segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4%, owing to increase in number of connected devices and rise in adoption of smart homes. By region, the Wi-Fi range extender market trends has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis identified that North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. The Wi-Fi range extender market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to other regions. Factors such as high internet penetration and low cost internet services contribute toward the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12025

The market players such as Netgear Inc, D-Link, Cisco and Lutron are focusing their investment on technologically advanced products. For instance, Lutron launched Caseta Smart Motion Sensor and Caseta Repeater at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, held in Las Vegas. Caseta Repeater was ideal for homes that needs extra range or coverage for unique room layouts. D-Link launched two new range extenders named AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi (DAP-1755) and AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi (DAP-1955), that offers users with built-in processing that reduces congestion and increases network efficiencies.

The key players profiled in the Wi-Fi range extender industry include NetGear Inc, TP-Link Technologies Co Ltd, D Link Corporation, TRENDnet, Linksys, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co Ltd, ASUSTek Computer Inc, and Lutron Electronics Company. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance growth of the market and to increase and strengthen their footprint in the Wi-Fi range extender industry during the forecast period.

Check Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/get-discount/12025

Key Findings Of The Study

• The residential segment is projected to be the major application growth segment during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the market followed by Europe.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America Wi-Fi range extender market.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research