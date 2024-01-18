Ballistic Protection Market Set to Surpass USD 25.13 Bn by 2030, Propel the Market Toward Unprecedented Growth.
The 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on the brink of a substantial surge, poised to surpass USD 25.13 billion by 2030, fueled by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, according to the latest findings from SNS Insider. This remarkable growth is underpinned by the increasing global demand for advanced protection systems and the continual modernization of military and defense forces.
In an era marked by evolving security challenges and geopolitical uncertainties, the Ballistic Protection Market emerges as a cornerstone in fortifying national defense and safeguarding law enforcement personnel. With a market valuation of USD 14.74 billion in 2022, the industry is projected to witness significant expansion, reaching USD 25.13 billion by 2030, fueled by technological advancements in body armor, helmets, and shields.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
The Ballistic Protection Market, valued at USD 14.74 billion in 2022, anticipates a robust growth journey, with projections soaring to USD 25.13 billion by 2030. The market landscape is semi-consolidated, featuring key players such as BAE Systems plc, DuPont, Honeywell International Inc., Rheinmetall AG, and Saab AB. These industry leaders employ both organic and inorganic strategies to bolster market positioning, emphasizing the development of advanced solutions for defense forces.
Moreover, as the demand intensifies, driven by the growth in defense budgets worldwide and prioritized military modernization, a trend of smaller players being acquired is foreseen, paving the way for increased market competitiveness.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• 3M
• Permali
• Rheinmetall AG
• Saab AB
• Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd
• BAE Systems
• Revision Military
• MKU Limited
• Survitec Group Limited
• Point Blank Enterprises, and other players.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow on the Ballistic Protection Market, disrupting the free flow of trade, causing delays in raw material supplies, and impacting production schedules. The subsequent recovery witnessed a gradual growth in effective trade between nations.
Beyond the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and political turmoil have led to increased accumulation of weapons and ammunition globally, fostering the demand for ballistic protection equipment. However, challenges like the inaccuracy of protection levels, high production costs, and mechanical failures temper the market's growth. Yet, opportunities arise with the rise in demand for multipurpose ballistic protection equipment and lightweight body armor.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The soft armor segment dominates the market, accounting for 40.3% of the global market share in 2022. Innovations in integrated undersuit systems, exoskeletons, and soft ballistic protection plates drive demand, offering enhanced speed and flexibility for diverse missions. The increasing demand for head protection equipment, especially by counter-terrorism units and military sniper teams, propels the growth of this segment.
• Hard armor, projected to witness substantial expenditure, is primarily driven by the rising demand for body armor and personal protection, particularly in Brazil. The Brazilian law enforcement and military sectors are upgrading their armor and ammunition inventory to tackle domestic crime and terrorism, contributing to the heightened demand for hard armor.
• The defense sector leads the market, constituting 59.7% of the global market share in 2022. The substantial demand for ballistic helmets and hard body armor, coupled with counter-terrorism initiatives adopted by numerous countries, fuels this dominance. In contrast, the law enforcement industry emerges as the fastest-growing end-use segment, accounting for 33.1% of the global market share in 2022. Increasing civil unrest and riots prompt the adoption of efficient bulletproof equipment, including shields, body armor, and helmets.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Bulletproof Glass
• Composites
• Ceramics
• Lexan
• Metals & Alloys
• Fabric
• Others
𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Homeland Security
• Military
• Commercial
𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Airborne
• Marine
• Land
𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Soft Armor
• Hard Armor
𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Personal Protection Equipment
• Cockpit Ballistic Protection
• Ballistic Door
• Ballistic Floors
• Engine Protection
• Hull & Body
• Weapon Station & Optronics
• Others
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
North America spearheads market growth, fueled by increased defense budgets and military modernization. The United States alone spent USD 877 billion on defense operations in 2022. Firearms pose a significant threat to law enforcement officers, necessitating advanced protection solutions. The National Institute of Justice sets stringent standards for body armor, with companies like DuPont and Honeywell actively contributing to the development of advanced ballistic protection systems.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
• Advanced Technologies for Enhanced Protection: Ongoing advancements in body armor technologies, including graphene-infused solutions, are revolutionizing ballistic protection systems.
• Strategic Regional Investments: North America's robust defense budgets and continuous innovation in protection systems position the region as a key contributor to market growth.
• Growing Role in Law Enforcement: The law enforcement sector's increasing adoption of efficient bulletproof equipment signifies a shift toward enhanced protection amid rising civil unrest.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: Nova Graphene Ballistics, formerly known as Premier Biomedical Inc., undergoes restructuring to focus on marketing and selling graphene products. The company reveals agreements to manufacture 3D-printed ballistic armor utilizing proprietary graphene production methodologies.
𝐈𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: The European Defence Agency (EDA) launches a project aimed at leveraging advancements in metallic materials for ballistic steels. The project aims to enhance ballistic and blast protection by incorporating auxetic structures, responding to evolving threats.
In conclusion, the Ballistic Protection Market stands at the forefront of ensuring global security and safeguarding lives. As technology continues to evolve, the market is poised to play a pivotal role in fortifying defense and law enforcement operations.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
𝟗. 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟏𝟎. 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
𝟏𝟏. 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟏𝟐. 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
𝟏𝟑. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟓. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟔. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
