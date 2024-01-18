Thin-Film Encapsulation Market to Cross USD 384.66 Million by 2030 owing to Rising Adoption of OLED Technology
The Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market size was valued at USD 92.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 384.66 million and growing at a CAGR Of 19.5% by forecast period of 2023-2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Size, Share, And Segmentation By Deposition Type, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030".
The Thin-Film Encapsulation Market, as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 92.5 million in 2022, with a projected expansion to USD 384.66 million by 2030. The anticipated growth indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Thin-film encapsulation (TFE) is a cutting-edge technology that plays a pivotal role in revolutionizing display devices. Unlike traditional encapsulation methods, TFE involves the deposition of thin layers of organic or inorganic materials directly onto electronic components, providing superior protection against external elements. This process is particularly crucial in the manufacturing of flexible and foldable displays, where conventional encapsulation techniques fall short.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The thin-film encapsulation market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors that underscore its importance in the rapidly evolving electronics industry. The increasing demand for advanced displays and rising investments in research and development are propelling the market forward. The surge in OLED adoption, particularly in smartphones and televisions, is a significant driver for the market, as it offers superior performance and energy efficiency. The expanding market for wearable devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, is fueling the demand for thin-film encapsulation due to its suitability for flexible and lightweight displays.
Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in TFE technology, including improved deposition techniques and material innovations, are contributing to market growth by enhancing the overall performance of electronic displays.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The global economic landscape plays a crucial role in shaping market dynamics, and the ongoing recession has brought both challenges and opportunities for the thin-film encapsulation market. While economic downturns typically lead to reduced consumer spending and tightened budgets, certain aspects of the market may see positive impacts. During recessions, businesses often prioritize cost-efficient solutions. Thin-film encapsulation's potential for cost-effective manufacturing processes may make it an attractive option for companies seeking to optimize production expenses. The recession may adversely affect the demand for high-end consumer electronics, potentially slowing down the adoption of thin-film encapsulation technologies in devices like premium smartphones and TVs.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
Geopolitical events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, can have far-reaching consequences on global markets, including the thin-film encapsulation sector. The conflict may disrupt the supply chain, affect manufacturing capabilities, and influence market sentiment. The thin-film encapsulation market relies on a complex global supply chain. The Russia-Ukraine war may disrupt the flow of critical raw materials, impacting production timelines and causing supply shortages. Escalating geopolitical tensions may prompt companies to reassess their manufacturing strategies, leading to a potential shift in production locations to minimize geopolitical risks and ensure a stable supply chain.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The Asia-Pacific region stands as a powerhouse in the thin-film encapsulation market, driven by the presence of major electronic manufacturers and the continuous adoption of advanced display technologies in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. North America boasts a robust market, fueled by the region's leadership in technological innovation and a strong demand for premium consumer electronics. In Europe, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability, leading to increased adoption of thin-film encapsulation technologies that offer eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧-𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
By Deposition Type
- Inorganic Layer Deposition
- Organic Layer Deposition
By Vertical
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Sports & Entertainment
- Transportation
- Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI
- Industrial & Enterprise
- Education
- Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defence
- Others (Telecommunications, agriculture, and construction)
By Application
- Flexible OLED Display
- Flexible OLED Lighting
- Thin-film Photovoltaics
- Others (Flexible batteries, architectural materials, and printed electronics)
Segmented by Region/Country:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- LG Chem (South Korea)
- 3M (US)
- Toppan Inc.(Japan);
- Ergis Group (Poland)
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (US)
- Universal Display Corporation (US)
- Applied Materials Inc. (US)
- Kateeva (US)
- Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
- tesa (Germany)
- Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co. Inc. (Japan)
- Coat-X (Switzerland)
- Borealis AG (Austria).
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧-𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
- The consumer electronics segment dominates the thin-film encapsulation market, fueled by the increasing integration of advanced displays in smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Thin-film encapsulation's ability to enable flexible and durable screens aligns with the evolving design preferences of consumers, driving its widespread adoption.
- In the telecommunications sector, thin-film encapsulation plays a crucial role in the development of cutting-edge displays for devices like foldable smartphones and 5G-enabled tablets. As the telecommunications industry continues to push the boundaries of innovation, thin-film encapsulation emerges as a key enabler, supporting the evolution of communication devices with enhanced durability and performance.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧-𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
- Verde Technologies Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Northern Illinois University (NIU). The collaboration aims to harness the potential of encapsulation techniques for perovskite solar cells, a critical aspect in the commercialization of this cutting-edge technology.
- Merck, a global leader in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, has introduced a new line of enhanced barrier materials. These cutting-edge materials are poised to elevate the performance and durability of OLED devices, marking a significant stride in the evolution of display technology.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟏 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟐 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞- 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐫
𝟒.𝟑 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧-𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
8.1 Inorganic Layer Deposition
8.1.1 Plasma-enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)
8.1.2 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)
8.1.3 Sputtering
8.2 Organic Layer Deposition
8.2.1 Inkjet Printing
8.2.2 Vacuum Thermal Evaporation (VTE)
𝟗. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧-𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥
9.1 Consumer Electronics
9.2 Automotive
9.3 Sports & Entertainment
9.4 Transportation
9.5 Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI
9.6 Industrial & Enterprise
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
12.1 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
12.1.1 Market Overview
12.1.2 Financials
12.1.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 The SNS View
12.2 LG Chem (South Korea)
12.2.1 Market Overview
12.2.2 Financials
12.2.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 The SNS View
12.3 3M (US);
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Financials
12.3.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 The SNS View
12.4 Toppan Inc.(Japan)
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Financials
12.4.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 The SNS View
12.5 Ergis Group (Poland)
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Financials
12.5.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
