Aviation Analytics Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth By 2030 | Accelya, General Electric Company, Mu Sigma

Aviation Analytics Market

Technological advancements are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.

The high volume of data generation in the aviation industry and rise in passenger traffic are expected to drive the aviation analytics market during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Analytics Market by Component, End User, Business Function, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. the global aviation analytics market was valued at $2.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.72%. High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and surge in aviation passenger traffic have boosted the growth of the global aviation analytics market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3684

Based on component, the service segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the aviation analytics market is segregated into airline, airport, and others. The airlines segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics that are being used by airlines for numerous commercial applications throughout the world.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services. The customer analytics segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics drones for catering customer requirements.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-analytics-market/purchase-options

By component, the aviation analytics market is segregated into service and software. The service segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics services that are being deployed for numerous applications across the aviation sector.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By component, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the airports segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of business function, the finance segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on application, the flight risk management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3684

The global aviation analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Accelya,

General Electric Company,

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM),

IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,

Mu Sigma,

OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd.,

Oracle,

Ramco System,

SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Aircraft Manufacturing Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/14/2647226/0/en/Aircraft-Manufacturing-Market-to-Garner-476-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/06/22/2466995/0/en/Aircraft-Health-Monitoring-System-Market-to-Garner-7-27-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Space Traffic Management Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/05/30/2452630/0/en/Space-Traffic-Management-Market-to-Garner-22-4-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html