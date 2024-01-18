Glucose Market to Surpass USD 76.82 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Demand for Confectionery and Functional Beverages
— SNS Insider Research
The increasing use of glucose, especially glucose syrup, in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry, is expected to boost the Glucose Market during the forecast period.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size is evaluated at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟖.𝟏𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟔.𝟖𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟎% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Rapidly Increasing Consumption Of Sugar and Chocolate Confectionery.
• Rising Demand Of Natural Cosmetics.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Health Risks Associated With The Highly Consumption Of Sugar Products.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
• Vary Cost Of Raw Material.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Glucose has a diverse demand across various industry verticals such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care, and pulp and paper. One of its major properties is preventing the crystallization of sugar molecules in confectionaries. The surge in demand for functional beverages and the quality of sweetening, along with the durability of product life, are driving factors for the glucose market. Additionally, glucose's use in the pharmaceutical industry for diabetic and other nutritional supplements is bolstering its market growth. However, increasing health consciousness among consumers and the rising popularity of natural sugar sources pose challenges to market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The increasing demand for confectionery products and the widespread use of glucose in the industry as a sweetener are key drivers for market growth. The food and beverage industry's surge in usage for functional beverages, coupled with the taste, quality of sweetening, and product durability, further fuels the market. Glucose's application in personal care products, such as toothpaste, enhances texture and thickness, contributing to consumer demand. However, challenges arise from the rising popularity of gums over starch-derived products, impacting the use of glucose in the food industry.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Based on nature, Glucose extracted from organic sources is expected to remain the major revenue-generating segment. In terms of end-users, the food and beverages segment dominated the market in 2022, contributing to 48% of the revenue. The wider application segment, including bakery and confectionery, dairy, soups, dressings, and sauces, drives maximum revenue share due to the rapidly expanding food and beverages sector globally.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞
• Corn starch
• Wheat starch
• Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
• Organic
• Synthetic
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Food and Beverage
• Bakery Industry
• Nutraceuticals Industry
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Animal husbandry industry
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Asia Pacific dominated the glucose market with a 35% revenue share in 2022. The region's large customer base, especially in economies like India and China, contributes significantly to the market value. The increasing demand for food and beverage products, coupled with economic development, supports market growth. In North America, ongoing research activities and the presence of key players drive substantial market share, with strategies like introducing low-price and low-calorie products providing growth opportunities.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
• The global glucose market is set to exceed USD 76.82 billion by 2030, propelled by the growing demand for confectionery and functional beverages.
• Glucose extracted from organic sources and the food and beverages segment, with its diverse applications, are dominating the market.
• Asia Pacific leads the market, driven by a large customer base and increasing demand for F&B products, while North America anticipates substantial growth with ongoing research activities and strategic product introductions.
• Challenges include the rising popularity of gums, posing competition to starch-derived glucose products in the food industry.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑,Pfizer Inc. announced positive results from the Phase 2b clinical trial for its oral Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) candidate, danuglipron, for adults with obesity and without type 2 diabetes.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Roquette added three new excipient grades to its portfolio of solutions for moisture-sensitive active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Roquette Freres, Cargill, Inc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Inc.,𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐨 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐬 𝐒𝐂𝐀, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐨𝐥𝐬, 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐚 𝐀𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, Atn Investments Pty Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe Group, AGRANA, and other players.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟏 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟐 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞- 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐫
𝟒.𝟑 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
𝟖. 𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞
𝟗.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
𝟏𝟎.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
11.Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Conclusion
