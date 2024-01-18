Microgreens Boom: $2.2B Market by 2028 - Allied Market Research Report

Microgreens Market

Nutrient-rich microgreens market surges to $2.2B by 2028, driven by health-conscious consumers and innovative farming methods.

Rise in area under protected cultivation which majorly includes indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods and increasing increase in spending on healthy, fresh, and nutritious agriculture.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Microgreens Market," The microgreens market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the juvenile growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the microgreens. Microgreens are majorly cultivated in the indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they need intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of microgreens is 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is majorly used.

Microgreens have been gaining major popularity among the health-conscious people as they contain huge among of vitamins and antioxidants, which helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. Furthermore, Microgreens Market Demandneed comparatively less resources to grow at home for daily consumption; therefore, it can be easily grown in the garden and rooftop. Rise in adoption of the protected cultivation and financial and technical support from the government to farmers for erection of protected cultivation plants are likely to support to increase the production of microgreens. Furthermore, growing use of Microgreens Market Trends in the food services industry as flavor and texture enhancement ingredient is expected to surge the demand for microgreens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain has been adversely affected and whole food & beverage industry is still incurring losses. Governments are freque ntly practicing total lockdown to limit the spread of corona virus, in which restaurants are strictly suggested to close.

Restaurant is one of the major selling points of the microgreens. Temporarily, COVID-19 pandemic is restraining the growth of the global microgreens market during the forecast period. The microgreens market is segmented on the basis of type, farming, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, radish, basil, carrots, and others. By farming, it is segregated into indoor vertical farming, commercial greenhouses, and other. By end user, market is segmented into retail, food service, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).

On the basis of type, the arugula segment was valued at $205.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $308.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. Arugula is one of the most popular type of microgreens among the chefs and consumers. It is majorly used in the restaurants by the chefs as favoring and garnishing agent. It is rich sources of vitamins and minerals. For instance, according to the United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) Trusted Source nutrient database, a cup of arugula weighing around 20 grams contains approximately 5 calories. It contains 0.516 g of protein and 0.132 g of fat per 20 grams of arugula microgreens.

On the basis of farming, the commercial greenhouse segment is estimated to reach $642.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9%. Growing area under greenhouse farming and rapid adoption of the greenhouse farming for the cultivation of the high valued crops including microgreens are likely to favor the Microgreens Market Growth. Microgreens need specific temperature and humidity for its healthy growth; therefore, greenhouse is suitable farming method for the cultivation of the microgreens.

Furthermore, government is actively supporting the greenhouse farmers by providing subsidy and technical help, which is expected to increase the area under greenhouse farming. Region wise, Europe was valued at $415.5 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $640.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing start-ups who deals in production and selling of the microgreens are majorly favoring the growth of the Europe microgreens market during the forecast period. For instance, Infarm, founded in 2013, the Berlin-based startup, has developed vertical farming tech for grocery stores, restaurants, and local distribution centers to bring fresh and artisan produce much closer to the consumer is expanding to Paris.

