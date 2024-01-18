Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 Premium Motorcycle Sports Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Yamaha Motor MT-09

BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 tires are offered as original equipment on the new European road sports MT-09 released by Yamaha Motor.

BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 tires are next-generation sports tires that feature a new pattern design to improve grip and other performance attributes that are crucial to sports riding.

Through "Dan-Totsu" products that realize "Driving Excitement," Bridgestone will deliver "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" of the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."

Tokyo (January 18, 2024) - Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it will supply BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 tires as original equipment for the new European road sports MT-09 released by Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor's new MT-09 version has been developed under The Knight Horse concept, further refining the ride quality of The Rodeo Master, which has been advocated to date. In terms of design, the Torque & Agile character has been further refined.*1

Through long-term tire co-creation development with Yamaha Motor, Bridgestone continues to support the company by delivering value in its wide range of motorcycles. The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 tires to be supplied as standard equipment on the new MT-09 are next-generation sports tires that feature a new pattern design meant to optimize rigidity fluctuations of tire contact patch, while maintaining excellent water repellent properties for driving on wet surfaces, to improve grip and other performance attributes that are crucial to sports riding.*2 These characteristics support the new driving experience delivered by the MT-09 through enhanced grip and handling stability, whether going straight or banking at sharp angles.

Bridgestone's premium motorcycle tire brand, BATTLAX is one of Dan-Totsu*3 products that have continued to support premium motorcycles for years through motorsports activities presenting the"ultimate challenge." Bridgestone celebrates the 40th anniversary of the BATTLAX brand in 2023 as a testament of its history of pressing the limits of tire performance through involvement in the pursuit of the pinnacles of excellence that is motorsports. Its efforts over four decades have resulted in BATTLAX claiming the No. 1 global share of the original equipment market for premium motorcycle tires.*4 Bridgestone is committed to supporting the development of a safe and enjoyable motorcycling culture offering peace of mind by advancing a global premium niche strategy centered on its BATTLAX brand premium motorcycle tires. Through these efforts, the company strives to achieve the corporate commitment of "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" described in "Bridgestone E8 Commitment"*5 and to provide "Riding Excitement" in 10 years, 20 years, and beyond.

■Tire featured as original equipment

「BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23」 Front： 120/70ZR17M/C(58W)

Rear： 180/55ZR17M/C(73W) ■New MT-09*6