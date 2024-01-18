Submit Release
Baden Bower Achieves Record Client Growth, Cementing Its Status as Industry Leader

NEW YORK, NY , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baden Bower, a top-tier public relations firm, has had an extraordinary year in 2023 with a 30% increase in its client base, solidifying its leading position in the industry.


The firm's innovative strategies and unique service offerings have driven this growth, catering to diverse clients, from startups to large corporations. AJ Ignacio, CEO of Baden Bower, attributes the firm's success to its combined digital marketing and public relations expertise, resulting in increased web traffic, engagement, and ROI for clients.

Baden Bower leads the modern PR industry with its promise of guaranteed results. Their strategic methods include featuring client stories on major news platforms, enhancing brand credibility and SEO benefits. Additionally, they have advanced technologies like AI and data analytics, which have optimised campaign efficiency and insights into target markets.

Baden Bower also expanded into the Nashville market in 2023, diversifying its geographic presence and fortifying its growth strategy. This expansion has led to significant client partnerships and is crucial to the firm's future plans.

About Baden Bower:

Established in 2016 in New York, Baden Bower, led by CEO AJ Ignacio, specialises in guaranteed PR outcomes, including content publishing and measurable engagement, positioning it as a frontrunner in the PR sector.

