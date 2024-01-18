PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Plano Mayor

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Plano Mayor John Muns to discuss the city’s development projects and the importance of improving transportation infrastructure as the Metroplex continues to grow. See photo attached and below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.