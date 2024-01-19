San José City College Partners with Nor Cal College Promise Coalition to Host Higher Education Forum

The event will focus on helping first-generation students gain access to colleges and universities.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San José City College (SJCC) will host the first San José Education Forum on April 26, 2024, in partnership with the Northern California College Promise Coalition (NCCPC), San José State University, Santa Clara University, San José Cal-SOAP Consortium, and the San José Public Library.

During this all-day in-person event at SJCC, education leaders and practitioners will meet to advance education equity and access in San José and explore collaborative solutions to address:

- Development of pathways (including dual enrollment)

- Effective student and family engagement

- Improving college affordability and financial aid access

This is the most recent among many SJCC and NCCPC partnerships. On November 18, 2023, SJCC President Dr. Rowena Tomaneng gave a presentation and participated in a panel discussion at the Community College League of California Conference that focused on college, community, and city partnerships to end poverty.

Former Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf, David Silver of California Volunteers Fund and NCCPC Steering Committee Chair, and Meredith Curry Nuñez of NCCPC joined Tomaneng to discuss how colleges can build and strengthen their advocacy for cradle-to-career pipelines in their cities. Tomaneng highlighted the value of local college promise programs like San José Promise, Milpitas Promise, Oakland Promise, and Richmond Promise collaborating across city and county lines through collective impact coalitions like NCCPC.

In addition, she spoke of the importance of student and family engagement as early as kindergarten so families understand the value of education and the collective investments made by civic, community, education, and industry leaders.

SJCC joined NCCPC as a steering committee member on July 1, 2023. Through this coalition, SJCC leaders connect with regional leaders and identify best practices for improving the college success of young people in and around San José.

Joining the NCCPC aligns with SJCC's Strategic Plan, which seeks to promote and strengthen community and industry partnerships to advance socio-economic opportunity and racial equity.

About the Northern California College Promise Coalition

The Northern California College Promise Coalition (NCCPC), a fiscally sponsored project of the West Contra Costa Public Education Fund, is a regional effort to bring together leaders, practitioners, and resources and share leadership over the shape of college success efforts in the region. Founded in 2019 by 11 member organizations, the coalition has grown to over 60 member organizations and elected officials and agencies from Sacramento to the Central Valley. NCCPC was formed to solve the problem of a lack of efficacy that individual member organizations and agencies encounter when working alone.

NCCPC gathers leaders, practitioners, and resources invested in supporting college success through policy advocacy, workforce development, and promoting best practices within education and youth services. NCCPC works to make systemic change by advocating for and directly implementing solutions centering over 250,000 first-generation, low-income, and BIPOC students in 12 counties.

To partner with NCCPC and join the movement to increase educational equity in Northern California, please visit norcalpromisecoalition.org for more information.

About San José City College

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San José City College has enjoyed the community's support since its founding in 1921. Generations of families have trusted SJCC, which has delivered innovative career education programs, guaranteed college transfers, and life-changing educational opportunities. SJCC is a dually designated Hispanic Serving and Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution. SJCC is part of the San José Evergreen Community College District.

Discover Your SPOT at SJCC