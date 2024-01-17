City suspends residential recycling service through Jan. 21

As extreme temperatures and winter weather conditions continue to impact solid waste equipment and vehicles, the City of Lawrence is suspending residential recycling routes for the remainder of the week. The City intends to resume residential recycling service on Monday, January 22.

Residents who did not have their recycling service this week will be next serviced on their normal schedule. For example, residents with regular service on Monday who did not have their recycling picked up this week will next have their recycling serviced on Monday, January 29.

We understand that missed recycling services create inconveniences for residents. To help residents save the most space in their blue recycling carts, our solid waste team recommends cutting and flattening any cardboard boxes, cereal boxes, or light packaging. We appreciate your understanding as we utilize working and functional equipment to prioritize the uninterrupted service of residential trash pick-up.

As always, we encourage residents to sign-up for alerts through our ReCollect system for the latest information. We will continue to update residents on the status of solid waste operations as this weather continues.

