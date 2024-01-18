Clinical Trial Media Launches New Portal to Connect More People With Drug Trials

Explore Clinical Research to Bridge Gap Between People Interested in Participating in Clinical Trials and the Need to Populate Trials That Bring Drugs to Market

JERICHO, N.Y., UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Trial Media, a global clinical trial participant recruitment and retention company that works with pharmaceutical companies through all stages of clinical research, today announced the launch of Explore Clinical Research. The new online portal enables people worldwide to discover and express interest in clinical trials, learn how to get involved in the research process and get matched with appropriate studies. This will assist Clinical Trial Media’s part in bringing critical therapies and medical devices to market.

Human studies are the most expensive and time-consuming part of the drug development process. Clinical Trial Media has spent 25 years populating and overseeing participant retention in trials for some of the most ground-breaking drug releases by major pharmaceutical companies. Having recruited for more than 2,000 trials, the company has built a database of more than two million people interested in participating in clinical studies. Still, there are millions of others who might qualify for trial participation, but either don’t know where to find out about them or don’t understand what’s involved in the clinical research process.

Through ExploreClinicalResearch.com, Clinical Trial Media seeks to help fill these gaps by making it easier for people unfamiliar with clinical research to find trials they or their loved ones might match with, while also educating them about the process. The company is currently seeking participants for clinical trials across approximately 20 adult and pediatric therapeutic areas, ranging from autoimmune diseases and Alzheimer’s to diabetes, obesity, excess weight and others. It has additionally identified over 50 other health conditions for potential future trials, that portal visitors are invited to express interest in.

Explore Clinical Research will make it easier for potential trial participants to learn about and enroll for trials in the following ways:

1. Enable potential participants to share relevant health conditions for current and future trials

Visitors complete a six-step survey where they share their basic identifying information and their preference for adult and/or pediatric trials. They’re additionally prompted to select any health conditions that are relevant to them or a loved one, from a list that currently includes, but is not limited to, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, type-2 diabetes, heart disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), lupus, arthritis, and psoriasis.

2. Match individuals with trials to quickly populate clinical research

Equipped with participants’ information and areas of interest, Clinical Trial Media can now more quickly match them with relevant trials, within their preferred regions. At this point, participants can decide if they are interested in learning more and ultimately volunteering.

3. Educate future and existing participants about the clinical trial process

It can take years to recruit participants in a trial process that can cost over a billion dollars from drug discovery to rollout. The more informed individuals are, the more likely they are to participate and complete each stage they are enrolled in. At ExploreClinicalResearch.com, potential participants can learn more about the research process before it starts and gain a clear understanding of why clinical research that brings critical drugs to market is not possible without their participation.

“Considering that there are 450,000+ clinical trials in progress around the world right now–and that 80% of them will be delayed because pharmaceutical companies can’t find enough volunteers to participate–there is an urgent need for more accessible ways to identify potential participants,” said Cara Brant, CEO of Clinical Trial Media. “We regularly have individuals request information about other trials, which communicates that the need for participants isn’t due to a lack of interest, but a lack of knowledge and access. We are working to change this.”

The Explore Clinical Research portal is one of many methods Clinical Trial Media deploys to bring together people with the right trials in support of the overall drug development process.

About Clinical Trial Media (CTM)

Clinical Trial Media (CTM) works with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies to drive participant recruitment and retention through all stages of clinical research. Over the past 25 years, the company has populated more than 2,000 trials in 48 countries, contributing to some of healthcare’s most ground-breaking drug releases. CTM achieves its mission of bringing these life-changing therapies to the people who need them through a careful balance of big data, technology and human touch. Clinical Trial Media has worked on studies across more than 50 therapeutic areas, including Alzheimer’s Disease, obesity, autoimmune disorders and many others. The company is based in Long Island, New York and led by CEO, Cara Brant.