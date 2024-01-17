ACHI President Pens Column on the Future of Health Care in Arkansas

We are only beginning to see the potential of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual care to transform health care in our state, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson writes in his latest column for the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas. Reflecting on two symposia ACHI hosted late last year, Thompson shares three takeaways from our speakers’ remarks about the impact of new technologies on the future of health care in Arkansas.

See more on the symposia, including videos of panel discussions and the keynote address by futurist and trendcaster Shawn DuBravac, on our website.