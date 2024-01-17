The Judicial Council at its Jan. 19 meeting will receive an update from two of the eight superior courts that have started receiving CARE Act petitions, including lessons learned from their experiences.
You just read:
Judicial Council to Get Update on CARE Act Programs
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.