Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full Year Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record annual net income of $622.6 million or $9.58 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to net income of $509.7 million or $8.02 per diluted common share for the same period of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 19%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $959.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, up 23% as compared to $779.1 million in the same period of 2022.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $123.5 million or $1.87 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $164.2 million or $2.53 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $208.2 million as compared to $244.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized an accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023 as well as a $9.7 million unfavorable net valuation adjustment from certain mortgage-related assets held at fair value.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our strong 2023 results, including record net income for the full year 2023. Throughout the year, we continued to leverage our position in the markets we serve to sustain steady growth in loans and deposits. Wintrust finished the year with great momentum as our fourth quarter results were highlighted by record net interest income, increased net interest margin and growth in our loan portfolio while continuing to exhibit low levels of net charge-offs.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Given current economic conditions, we continue to feel good about the position of our businesses throughout our footprint. Opportunities in our markets exist to grow earning assets and deposits. Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter continued to stay within our expected range, increasing by two basis points. In the current interest rate environment, we still expect to maintain our net interest margin within a narrow range around current levels during the first quarter of 2024 and stay relatively stable for the remainder of 2024, depending on the pace and magnitude of potential interest rate changes. We believe this stability in net interest margin along with steady growth will drive strong financial performance in future quarters.”

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted

  • Net interest margin increased by two basis points to 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023.
    • The higher net interest margin as well as growth in earning assets drove record quarterly net interest income of $470.0 million, increasing $7.6 million.
  • Total loans increased by $686 million, or 7% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by $404 million, or 4% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $705 million, or 5% annualized.
  • Impacts compared to the third quarter of 2023 from changes in the interest rate environment during the fourth quarter of 2023 included the following:
    • Non-interest income was impacted by a more unfavorable net valuation adjustment from certain mortgage-related assets held at fair value. Unfavorable net valuation adjustments totaled $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to unfavorable net valuation adjustments of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
    • Book value per common share increased $6.24 to $81.43 and tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $6.26 to $70.33, primarily the result of favorable changes in the fair values of certain assets and liabilities, and the resulting benefit to accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
  • Non-interest expense was negatively impacted by an accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023.

Mr. Crane noted, “Our higher net interest margin coupled with growth in earning assets resulted in record net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 as we grew our net interest income by $7.6 million. Our net interest margin increased by two basis points from the third quarter with deposit pricing pressures continuing to moderate in the fourth quarter of 2023. We expect this moderation to continue into the first quarter of 2024. Further, we continued to generate strong loan growth during the quarter, with total loans increasing $686 million, or 7% on an annualized basis. Loan growth was driven primarily by draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in our property and casualty premium finance portfolio due to favorable market conditions and seasonally strong originations in the fourth quarter of the year. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily funded by continued deposit growth during the period, as deposits increased by approximately $404 million, or 4% on an annualized basis. We believe leveraging our customer relationships, market positioning, diversified products and competitive rates will continue to generate deposits to fuel balance sheet growth. Non-interest bearing deposits increased slightly during the fourth quarter and remained stable as a percentage of total deposits at 23% at December 31, 2023. The combination of balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin is expected to result in continued growth of our net interest income.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics remained strong. Net charge-offs totaled $14.9 million or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $8.1 million or eight basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $133.1 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2023 was approximately 1.55% of the outstanding balance (see Table 12 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Crane concluded, “We enter 2024 with significant momentum. Total loans as of December 31, 2023 were $770 million higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2023, which, coupled with a stable net interest margin, is expected to help contribute to our momentum into the first quarter of 2024. We continue to win business and expand our franchise, keeping us well-positioned in the markets we serve.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ed04ab1f-56be-4565-9426-2e50bbf63d3d

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $704.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $685.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in loans was primarily the result of draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in our property and casualty premium finance portfolio due to favorable market conditions and seasonally strong originations in the fourth quarter of the year.

Total liabilities increased by $320.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $404.5 million increase in total deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 23% at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 92.8%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income totaled $470.0 million, an increase of $7.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $7.6 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $509.1 million increase in average earning assets and a two basis point increase in net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.60% (3.62% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 18 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. This increase was partially offset by a 19 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 18 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an 18 basis point expansion on loan yields and 17 basis point increase in liquidity management asset yield. The 19 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 20 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $427.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $28.1 million as compared to $399.5 million as of September 30, 2023. A provision for credit losses totaling $42.9 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $19.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of moderate forecasted deterioration in macroeconomic factors and portfolio changes during the period. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $8.1 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of increased net charge-offs within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 14 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $152.3 million and comprised 0.27% of total assets as of December 31, 2023, as compared to $147.2 million as of September 30, 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial real estate portfolio becoming nonaccrual. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter of 2023.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue was relatively stable in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $18.3 million unfavorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, compared to the third quarter of 2023 as well as $7.0 million lower in production revenue. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $9.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes.

The Company recognized $2.5 million in net gains on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $2.4 million in net losses in the third quarter of 2023. The change from period to period was primarily the result of unrealized gains and losses on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

Fluctuations in trading gains and losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 were primarily the result of fair value adjustments related to interest rate derivatives not designated as hedges.

Other income increased by $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $1.9 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023, as well as higher swap fees, higher BOLI income and favorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $1.6 million increase is primarily related to increased employee insurance costs and other benefits during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Software and equipment expense increased $1.8 million primarily as a result of increased software licensing expenses as the Company invests in enhancements to the digital customer experience, upgrades to infrastructure and enhancements to information security capabilities.

Operating lease equipment cost decreased $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment of certain assets during the third quarter of 2023.

Occupancy expenses decreased $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment in the third quarter of 2023 of two Company-owned buildings that are no longer being used.

Data processing expense decreased $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the termination in the third quarter of 2023 of a duplicate service contract related to the acquisition of a wealth management business in 2023.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $17.2 million, which is a $1.0 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships.

FDIC insurance increased $33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023. This was primarily the result of an accrual recognized for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring earlier in 2023.

The Company recorded net OREO income of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net OREO expense of $120,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The net OREO income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was the result of realized gains on sales of OREO. OREO expenses also include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.

Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $3.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors’ fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $41.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were 25.27% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 26.98% in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by an overall lower level of pre-tax income in the comparable periods, primarily due to the accrual of $34.4 million for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits and an overall lower level of provision for state income taxes.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2023, this unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios, while increasing net interest income.

Mortgage banking revenue was $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $20.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $18.3 million unfavorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, compared to the third quarter of 2023 as well as $7.0 million lower in production revenue. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $9.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2023 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2024.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.6 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023 and average balances decreased by $74.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2023, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2023 as compared to $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2023. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $33.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2023. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $47.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $44.7 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2023.

ITEM IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the third quarter of 2023 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2022 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or (1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
3rd Quarter
2023 		  % or
basis point 
(bp) change
from
4th Quarter
2022
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022  
Net income   $ 123,480     $ 164,198     $ 144,817   (25 ) %   (15 ) %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)     208,151       244,781       242,819   (15 )     (14 )  
Net income per common share – Diluted     1.87       2.53       2.23   (26 )     (16 )  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.40       0.40       0.34         18    
Net revenue(3)     570,803       574,836       550,655   (1 )     4    
Net interest income     469,974       462,358       456,816   2       3    
Net interest margin     3.62 %     3.60 %     3.71 % 2   bps   (9 ) bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)     3.64       3.62       3.73   2       (9 )  
Net overhead ratio(4)     1.89       1.59       1.63   30       26    
Return on average assets     0.89       1.20       1.10   (31 )     (21 )  
Return on average common equity     9.93       13.35       12.72   (342 )     (279 )  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)     11.73       15.73       15.21   (400 )     (348 )  
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246     $ 52,949,649   5   %   6   %
Total loans(5)     42,131,831       41,446,032       39,196,485   7       7    
Total deposits     45,397,170       44,992,686       42,902,544   4       6    
Total shareholders’ equity     5,399,526       5,015,613       4,796,838   30       13    

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended Years Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):      
Total assets   $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246     $ 54,286,176     $ 52,873,511     $ 52,949,649        
Total loans(1)     42,131,831       41,446,032       41,023,408       39,565,471       39,196,485        
Total deposits     45,397,170       44,992,686       44,038,707       42,718,211       42,902,544        
Total shareholders’ equity     5,399,526       5,015,613       5,041,912       5,015,506       4,796,838        
Selected Statements of Income Data:      
Net interest income   $ 469,974     $ 462,358     $ 447,537     $ 457,995     $ 456,816   $ 1,837,864     $ 1,495,362  
Net revenue(2)     570,803       574,836       560,567       565,764       550,655     2,271,970       1,956,415  
Net income     123,480       164,198       154,750       180,198       144,817     622,626       509,682  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)     208,151       244,781       239,944       266,595       242,819     959,471       779,144  
Net income per common share – Basic     1.90       2.57       2.41       2.84       2.27     9.72       8.14  
Net income per common share – Diluted     1.87       2.53       2.38       2.80       2.23     9.58       8.02  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.40       0.40       0.40       0.40       0.34     1.60       1.36  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:      
Performance Ratios:      
Net interest margin     3.62 %     3.60 %     3.64 %     3.81 %     3.71 %   3.66 %     3.15 %
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)     3.64       3.62       3.66       3.83       3.73     3.68       3.17  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.73       0.82       0.86       0.84       0.71     0.81       0.91  
Non-interest expense to average assets     2.62       2.41       2.44       2.33       2.34     2.45       2.33  
Net overhead ratio(4)     1.89       1.59       1.58       1.49       1.63     1.64       1.42  
Return on average assets     0.89       1.20       1.18       1.40       1.10     1.16       1.01  
Return on average common equity     9.93       13.35       12.79       15.67       12.72     12.90       11.41  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)     11.73       15.73       15.12       18.55       15.21     15.23       13.73  
Average total assets   $ 55,017,075     $ 54,381,981     $ 52,601,953     $ 52,075,318     $ 52,087,618   $ 53,529,506     $ 50,424,319  
Average total shareholders’ equity     5,066,196       5,083,883       5,044,718       4,895,271       4,710,856     5,023,153       4,634,224  
Average loans to average deposits ratio     92.9 %     92.4 %     94.3 %     93.0 %     90.5 %   93.1 %     87.5 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio     92.8       92.1       93.2       92.6       91.4        
Common Share Data at end of period:      
Market price per common share   $ 92.75     $ 75.50     $ 72.62     $ 72.95     $ 84.52        
Book value per common share     81.43       75.19       75.65       75.24       72.12        
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)     70.33       64.07       64.50       64.22       61.00        
Common shares outstanding     61,243,626       61,222,058       61,197,676       61,176,415       60,794,008        
Other Data at end of period:      
Common equity to assets ratio     8.9 %     8.3 %     8.5 %     8.7 %     8.3 %      
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)     7.7       7.1       7.4       7.5       7.1        
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)     9.3       9.2       9.3       9.1       8.8        
Risk-based capital ratios:                          
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)     10.2       10.2       10.1       10.1       10.0        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)     9.4       9.3       9.3       9.2       9.1        
Total capital ratio(5)     12.1       12.0       12.0       12.1       11.9        
Allowance for credit losses(6)   $ 427,612     $ 399,531     $ 387,786     $ 376,261     $ 357,936        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans     1.01 %     0.96 %     0.94 %     0.95 %     0.91 %      
Number of:                          
Bank subsidiaries     15       15       15       15       15        
Banking offices     174       174       175       174       174        

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
(In thousands)     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 423,404     $ 418,088     $ 513,858     $ 445,928     $ 490,908  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements     60       60       59       58       58  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     2,084,323       2,448,570       2,163,708       1,563,578       1,988,719  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     3,502,915       3,611,835       3,492,481       3,259,845       3,243,017  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,856,916       3,909,150       3,564,473       3,606,391       3,640,567  
Trading account securities     4,707       1,663       3,027       102       1,127  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     139,268       134,310       116,275       111,943       110,365  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock     205,003       204,040       195,117       244,957       224,759  
Brokerage customer receivables     10,592       14,042       15,722       16,042       16,387  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     292,722       304,808       338,728       302,493       299,935  
Loans, net of unearned income     42,131,831       41,446,032       41,023,408       39,565,471       39,196,485  
Allowance for loan losses     (344,235 )     (315,039 )     (302,499 )     (287,972 )     (270,173 )
Net loans     41,787,596       41,130,993       40,720,909       39,277,499       38,926,312  
Premises, software and equipment, net     748,966       747,501       749,393       760,283       764,798  
Lease investments, net     281,280       275,152       274,351       256,301       253,928  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     1,551,899       1,674,681       1,455,748       1,413,795       1,391,342  
Trade date securities receivable     690,722                   939,758       921,717  
Goodwill     656,672       656,109       656,674       653,587       653,524  
Other acquisition-related intangible assets     22,889       24,244       25,653       20,951       22,186  
Total assets   $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246     $ 54,286,176     $ 52,873,511     $ 52,949,649  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 10,420,401     $ 10,347,006     $ 10,604,915     $ 11,236,083     $ 12,668,160  
Interest-bearing     34,976,769       34,645,680       33,433,792       31,482,128       30,234,384  
Total deposits     45,397,170       44,992,686       44,038,707       42,718,211       42,902,544  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,326,071       2,326,071       2,026,071       2,316,071       2,316,071  
Other borrowings     645,813       643,999       665,219       583,548       596,614  
Subordinated notes     437,866       437,731       437,628       437,493       437,392  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,799,922       1,885,580       1,823,073       1,549,116       1,646,624  
Total liabilities     50,860,408       50,539,633       49,244,264       47,858,005       48,152,811  
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock     412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500  
Common stock     61,269       61,244       61,219       61,198       60,797  
Surplus     1,943,806       1,933,226       1,923,623       1,913,947       1,902,474  
Treasury stock     (2,217 )     (1,966 )     (1,966 )     (1,966 )     (304 )
Retained earnings     3,345,399       3,253,332       3,120,626       2,997,263       2,849,007  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (361,231 )     (642,723 )     (474,090 )     (367,436 )     (427,636 )
Total shareholders’ equity     5,399,526       5,015,613       5,041,912       5,015,506       4,796,838  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246     $ 54,286,176     $ 52,873,511     $ 52,949,649  


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended Years Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Interest income                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 694,943     $ 666,260     $ 621,057   $ 558,692     $ 498,838   $ 2,540,952     $ 1,507,726  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   4,318       4,767       4,178     3,528       3,997     16,791       21,195  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   21,762       26,866       16,882     13,468       20,349     78,978       43,447  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   578       1,157       1     70       1,263     1,806       4,903  
Investment securities   68,237       59,164       51,243     59,943       53,092     238,587       160,600  
Trading account securities   15       6       6     14       6     41       22  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   3,792       3,896       3,544     3,680       2,918     14,912       8,622  
Brokerage customer receivables   203       284       265     295       282     1,047       928  
Total interest income   793,848       762,400       697,176     639,690       580,745     2,893,114       1,747,443  
Interest expense                        
Interest on deposits   285,390       262,783       213,495     144,802       95,447     906,470       175,202  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances   18,316       17,436       17,399     19,135       13,823     72,286       30,329  
Interest on other borrowings   9,557       9,384       8,485     7,854       5,313     35,280       14,294  
Interest on subordinated notes   5,522       5,491       5,523     5,488       5,520     22,024       22,004  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures   5,089       4,948       4,737     4,416       3,826     19,190       10,252  
Total interest expense   323,874       300,042       249,639     181,695       123,929     1,055,250       252,081  
Net interest income   469,974       462,358       447,537     457,995       456,816     1,837,864       1,495,362  
Provision for credit losses   42,908       19,923       28,514     23,045       47,646     114,390       78,589  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   427,066       442,435       419,023     434,950       409,170     1,723,474       1,416,773  
Non-interest income                        
Wealth management   33,275       33,529       33,858     29,945       30,727     130,607       126,614  
Mortgage banking   7,433       27,395       29,981     18,264       17,407     83,073       155,173  
Service charges on deposit accounts   14,522       14,217       13,608     12,903       13,054     55,250       58,574  
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net   2,484       (2,357 )     0     1,398       (6,745 )   1,525       (20,427 )
Fees from covered call options   4,679       4,215       2,578     10,391       7,956     21,863       14,133  
Trading (losses) gains, net   (505 )     728       106     813       (306 )   1,142       3,752  
Operating lease income, net   14,162       13,863       12,227     13,046       12,384     53,298       55,510  
Other   24,779       20,888       20,672     21,009       19,362     87,348       67,724  
Total non-interest income   100,829       112,478       113,030     107,769       93,839     434,106       461,053  
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   193,971       192,338       184,923     176,781       180,331     748,013       696,107  
Software and equipment   27,779       25,951       26,205     24,697       24,699     104,632       95,885  
Operating lease equipment   10,694       12,020       9,816     9,833       10,078     42,363       38,008  
Occupancy, net   18,102       21,304       19,176     18,486       17,763     77,068       70,965  
Data processing   8,892       10,773       9,726     9,409       7,927     38,800       31,209  
Advertising and marketing   17,166       18,169       17,794     11,946       14,279     65,075       59,418  
Professional fees   8,768       8,887       8,940     8,163       9,267     34,758       33,088  
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets   1,356       1,408       1,499     1,235       1,436     5,498       6,116  
FDIC insurance   43,677       9,748       9,008     8,669       6,775     71,102       28,639  
OREO expenses, net   (1,559 )     120       118     (207 )     369     (1,528 )     (140 )
Other   33,806       29,337       33,418     30,157       34,912     126,718       117,976  
Total non-interest expense   362,652       330,055       320,623     299,169       307,836     1,312,499       1,177,271  
Income before taxes   165,243       224,858       211,430     243,550       195,173     845,081       700,555  
Income tax expense   41,763       60,660       56,680     63,352       50,356     222,455       190,873  
Net income $ 123,480     $ 164,198     $ 154,750   $ 180,198     $ 144,817   $ 622,626     $ 509,682  
Preferred stock dividends   6,991       6,991       6,991     6,991       6,991     27,964       27,964  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 116,489     $ 157,207     $ 147,759   $ 173,207     $ 137,826   $ 594,662     $ 481,718  
Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.90     $ 2.57     $ 2.41   $ 2.84     $ 2.27   $ 9.72     $ 8.14  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.87     $ 2.53     $ 2.38   $ 2.80     $ 2.23   $ 9.58     $ 8.02  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.40   $ 0.40     $ 0.34   $ 1.60     $ 1.36  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   61,236       61,213       61,192     60,950       60,769     61,149       59,205  
Dilutive potential common shares   1,166       964       902     873       1,096     938       886  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares   62,402       62,177       62,094     61,823       61,865     62,087       60,091  


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2023(1) 		  Dec 31,
2022
Balance:                        
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 155,529   $ 190,511   $ 235,570   $ 155,687   $ 156,297 (73 )%   0 %
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   137,193     114,297     103,158     146,806     143,638 79     (4 )
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 292,722   $ 304,808   $ 338,728   $ 302,493   $ 299,935 (16 )%   (2 )%
                         
Core loans:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial and industrial $ 5,804,629   $ 5,894,732   $ 5,737,633   $ 5,855,035   $ 5,852,166 (6 )%   (1 )%
Asset-based lending   1,433,250     1,396,591     1,465,848     1,482,071     1,473,344 10     (3 )
Municipal   677,143     676,915     653,117     655,301     668,235 0     1  
Leases   2,208,368     2,109,628     1,925,767     1,904,137     1,840,928 19     20  
PPP loans   11,533     13,744     15,337     17,195     28,923 (64 )   (60 )
Commercial real estate                        
Residential construction   58,642     51,550     51,689     69,998     76,877 55     (24 )
Commercial construction   1,729,937     1,547,322     1,409,751     1,234,762     1,102,098 47     57  
Land   295,462     294,901     298,996     292,293     307,955 1     (4 )
Office   1,455,417     1,422,748     1,404,422     1,392,040     1,337,176 9     9  
Industrial   2,135,876     2,057,957     2,002,740     1,858,088     1,836,276 15     16  
Retail   1,337,517     1,341,451     1,304,083     1,309,680     1,304,444 (1 )   3  
Multi-family   2,815,911     2,710,829     2,696,478     2,635,411     2,560,709 15     10  
Mixed use and other   1,515,402     1,519,422     1,440,652     1,446,806     1,425,412 (1 )   6  
Home equity   343,976     343,258     336,974     337,016     332,698 1     3  
Residential real estate                        
Residential real estate loans for investment   2,619,083     2,538,630     2,455,392     2,309,393     2,207,595 13     19  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   92,780     97,911     117,024     119,301     80,701 (21 )   15  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   57,803     71,062     70,824     76,851     84,087 (74 )   (31 )
Total core loans $ 24,592,729   $ 24,088,651   $ 23,386,727   $ 22,995,378   $ 22,519,624 8 %   9 %
                         
Niche loans:                        
Commercial                        
Franchise $ 1,092,532   $ 1,074,162   $ 1,091,164   $ 1,131,913   $ 1,169,623 7 %   (7 )%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   230,211     245,450     381,043     235,684     237,392 (25 )   (3 )
Community Advantage - homeowners association   452,734     424,054     405,042     389,922     380,875 27     19  
Insurance agency lending   921,653     890,197     925,520     905,727     897,678 14     3  
Premium Finance receivables                        
U.S. property & casualty insurance   5,983,103     5,815,346     5,900,228     5,043,486     5,103,820 11     17  
Canada property & casualty insurance   920,426     907,401     862,470     695,394     745,639 6     23  
Life insurance   7,877,943     7,931,808     8,039,273     8,125,802     8,090,998 (3 )   (3 )
Consumer and other   60,500     68,963     31,941     42,165     50,836 (49 )   19  
Total niche loans $ 17,539,102   $ 17,357,381   $ 17,636,681   $ 16,570,093   $ 16,676,861 4 %   5 %
                         
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 42,131,831   $ 41,446,032   $ 41,023,408   $ 39,565,471   $ 39,196,485 7 %   7 %

(1)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                     % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2023 (1) 		  Dec 31,
2022
Balance:                        
Non-interest-bearing $ 10,420,401     $ 10,347,006     $ 10,604,915     $ 11,236,083     $ 12,668,160   3 %   (18 )%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   5,797,649       6,006,114       5,814,836       5,576,558       5,591,986   (14 )   4  
Wealth management deposits(2)   1,614,499       1,788,099       1,417,984       1,809,933       2,463,833   (39 )   (34 )
Money market   15,149,215       14,478,504       14,523,124       13,552,277       12,886,795   18     18  
Savings   5,790,334       5,584,294       5,321,578       5,192,108       4,556,635   15     27  
Time certificates of deposit   6,625,072       6,788,669       6,356,270       5,351,252       4,735,135   (10 )   40  
Total deposits $ 45,397,170     $ 44,992,686     $ 44,038,707     $ 42,718,211     $ 42,902,544   4 %   6 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest-bearing   23 %     23 %     24 %     26 %     30 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   13       13       13       13       13        
Wealth management deposits(2)   4       4       3       4       5        
Money market   33       32       33       32       30        
Savings   13       13       12       12       11        
Time certificates of deposit   14       15       15       13       11        
Total deposits   100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %      

(1)   Annualized. 
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months   $ 1,314,517   3.64 %
4-6 months     2,040,662   4.53  
7-9 months     1,679,572   4.57  
10-12 months     960,154   3.98  
13-18 months     501,492   3.49  
19-24 months     56,895   2.65  
24+ months     71,780   1.62  
Total   $ 6,625,072   4.15 %


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
(In thousands)     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)   $ 1,682,176     $ 2,053,568     $ 1,454,057     $ 1,235,748     $ 2,449,889  
Investment securities(2)     7,971,068       7,706,285       7,252,582       7,956,722       7,310,383  
FHLB and FRB stock     204,593       201,252       223,813       233,615       185,290  
Liquidity management assets(3)     9,857,837       9,961,105       8,930,452       9,426,085       9,945,562  
Other earning assets(3)(4)     14,821       17,879       17,401       18,445       18,585  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     279,569       319,099       307,683       270,966       308,639  
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)     41,361,952       40,707,042       40,106,393       39,093,368       38,566,871  
Total earning assets(3)     51,514,179       51,005,125       49,361,929       48,808,864       48,839,657  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses     (329,441 )     (319,491 )     (302,627 )     (282,704 )     (252,827 )
Cash and due from banks     443,989       459,819       481,510       488,457       475,691  
Other assets     3,388,348       3,236,528       3,061,141       3,060,701       3,025,097  
Total assets   $ 55,017,075     $ 54,381,981     $ 52,601,953     $ 52,075,318     $ 52,087,618  
                     
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,868,976     $ 5,815,155     $ 5,540,597     $ 5,271,740     $ 5,598,291  
Wealth management deposits     1,704,099       1,512,765       1,545,626       2,167,081       2,883,247  
Money market accounts     14,212,320       14,155,446       13,735,924       12,533,468       12,319,842  
Savings accounts     5,676,155       5,472,535       5,206,609       4,830,322       4,403,113  
Time deposits     6,645,980       6,495,906       5,603,024       5,041,638       4,023,232  
Interest-bearing deposits     34,107,530       33,451,807       31,631,780       29,844,249       29,227,725  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,326,073       2,241,292       2,227,106       2,474,882       2,088,201  
Other borrowings     633,673       657,454       625,757       602,937       480,553  
Subordinated notes     437,785       437,658       437,545       437,422       437,312  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     37,758,627       37,041,777       35,175,754       33,613,056       32,487,357  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     10,406,585       10,612,009       10,908,022       12,171,631       13,404,036  
Other liabilities     1,785,667       1,644,312       1,473,459       1,395,360       1,485,369  
Equity     5,066,196       5,083,883       5,044,718       4,895,271       4,710,856  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 55,017,075     $ 54,381,981     $ 52,601,953     $ 52,075,318     $ 52,087,618  
                     
Net free funds/contribution(6)   $ 13,755,552     $ 13,963,348     $ 14,186,175     $ 15,195,808     $ 16,352,300  

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
(In thousands)     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   $ 22,340     $ 28,022     $ 16,882     $ 13,538     $ 21,612  
Investment securities     68,812       59,737       51,795       60,494       53,630  
FHLB and FRB stock     3,792       3,896       3,544       3,680       2,918  
Liquidity management assets(1)     94,944       91,655       72,221       77,712       78,160  
Other earning assets(1)     222       291       272       313       289  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     4,318       4,767       4,178       3,528       3,997  
Loans, net of unearned income(1)     697,093       668,183       622,939       560,564       500,432  
Total interest income   $ 796,577     $ 764,896     $ 699,610     $ 642,117     $ 582,878  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 38,124     $ 36,001     $ 29,178     $ 18,772     $ 14,982  
Wealth management deposits     12,076       9,350       9,097       12,258       14,079  
Money market accounts     130,252       124,742       106,630       68,276       45,468  
Savings accounts     36,463       31,784       25,603       15,816       8,421  
Time deposits     68,475       60,906       42,987       29,680       12,497  
Interest-bearing deposits     285,390       262,783       213,495       144,802       95,447  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     18,316       17,436       17,399       19,135       13,823  
Other borrowings     9,557       9,384       8,485       7,854       5,313  
Subordinated notes     5,522       5,491       5,523       5,488       5,520  
Junior subordinated debentures     5,089       4,948       4,737       4,416       3,826  
Total interest expense   $ 323,874     $ 300,042     $ 249,639     $ 181,695     $ 123,929  
                     
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     (2,729 )     (2,496 )     (2,434 )     (2,427 )     (2,133 )
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)     469,974       462,358       447,537       457,995       456,816  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     2,729       2,496       2,434       2,427       2,133  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)   $ 472,703     $ 464,854     $ 449,971     $ 460,422     $ 458,949  

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   5.27 %   5.41 %   4.66 %   4.44 %   3.50 %
Investment securities   3.42     3.08     2.86     3.08     2.91  
FHLB and FRB stock   7.35     7.68     6.35     6.39     6.25  
Liquidity management assets   3.82     3.65     3.24     3.34     3.12  
Other earning assets   5.92     6.47     6.27     6.87     6.17  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   6.13     5.93     5.45     5.28     5.14  
Loans, net of unearned income   6.69     6.51     6.23     5.82     5.15  
Total earning assets   6.13 %   5.95 %   5.68 %   5.34 %   4.73 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   2.58 %   2.46 %   2.11 %   1.44 %   1.06 %
Wealth management deposits   2.81     2.45     2.36     2.29     1.94  
Money market accounts   3.64     3.50     3.11     2.21     1.46  
Savings accounts   2.55     2.30     1.97     1.33     0.76  
Time deposits   4.09     3.72     3.08     2.39     1.23  
Interest-bearing deposits   3.32     3.12     2.71     1.97     1.30  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3.12     3.09     3.13     3.14     2.63  
Other borrowings   5.98     5.66     5.44     5.28     4.39  
Subordinated notes   5.00     4.98     5.06     5.02     5.05  
Junior subordinated debentures   7.96     7.74     7.49     6.97     5.90  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.40 %   3.21 %   2.85 %   2.19 %   1.51 %
                     
Interest rate spread(1)(2)   2.73 %   2.74 %   2.83 %   3.15 %   3.22 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution(3)   0.91     0.88     0.83     0.68     0.51  
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2)   3.62 %   3.60 %   3.64 %   3.81 %   3.71 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)   3.64 %   3.62 %   3.66 %   3.83 %   3.73 %

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

  Average Balance
for twelve months ended, 		Interest
for twelve months ended, 		Yield/Rate
for twelve months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 1,608,835     $ 3,323,196   $ 80,783     $ 48,350   5.02 %   1.45 %
Investment securities(2)   7,721,661       6,735,732     240,837       162,577   3.12     2.41  
FHLB and FRB stock   215,699       150,223     14,912       8,622   6.91     5.74  
Liquidity management assets(3)(4) $ 9,546,195     $ 10,209,151   $ 336,532     $ 219,549   3.53 %   2.15 %
Other earning assets(3)(4)(5)   17,129       22,391     1,098       955   6.41     4.27  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   294,421       496,088     16,791       21,195   5.70     4.27  
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6)   40,324,472       36,684,528     2,548,779       1,511,345   6.32     4.12  
Total earning assets(4) $ 50,182,217     $ 47,412,158   $ 2,903,200     $ 1,753,044   5.79 %   3.70 %
Allowance for loan and investment security losses   (308,724 )     (256,690 )            
Cash and due from banks   468,298       473,025              
Other assets   3,187,715       2,795,826              
Total assets $ 53,529,506     $ 50,424,319              
                   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,626,277     $ 5,355,077   $ 122,074     $ 27,566   2.17 %   0.51 %
Wealth management deposits   1,730,523       2,827,497     42,782       29,750   2.47     1.05  
Money market accounts   13,665,248       12,254,159     429,900       80,591   3.15     0.66  
Savings accounts   5,299,205       4,014,166     109,666       11,234   2.07     0.28  
Time deposits   5,952,537       3,812,148     202,048       26,061   3.39     0.68  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 32,273,790     $ 28,263,047   $ 906,470     $ 175,202   2.81 %   0.62 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2,316,722       1,484,663     72,287       30,329   3.12     2.04  
Other borrowings   630,115       485,820     35,280       14,294   5.60     2.94  
Subordinated notes   437,604       437,139     22,023       22,004   5.03     5.03  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566       253,566     19,190       10,252   7.57     4.10  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 35,911,797     $ 30,924,235   $ 1,055,250     $ 252,081   2.94 %   0.81 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   11,018,596       13,667,879              
Other liabilities   1,575,960       1,197,981              
Equity   5,023,153       4,634,224              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 53,529,506     $ 50,424,319              
Interest rate spread(4)(7)             2.85 %   2.89 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment         (10,086 )     (5,601 ) (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution(8) $ 14,270,420     $ 16,487,923         0.83     0.28  
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)       $ 1,837,864     $ 1,495,362   3.66 %   3.15 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment         10,086       5,601   0.02     0.02  
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)       $ 1,847,950     $ 1,500,963   3.68 %   3.17 %

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200 Basis
Points		   +100 Basis
Points		   -100 Basis
Points		   -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2023   2.6 %   1.8 %   0.4 %   (0.7 )%
Sep 30, 2023   3.3     1.9     (2.0 )   (5.2 )
Jun 30, 2023   5.7     2.9     (2.9 )   (7.9 )
Mar 31, 2023   4.2     2.4     (2.4 )   (7.3 )
Dec 31, 2022   7.2     3.8     (5.0 )   (12.1 )


Ramp Scenario +200 Basis
Points		   +100 Basis
Points		   -100 Basis
Points		   -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2023 1.6 %   1.2 %   (0.3 )%    (1.5 )%
Sep 30, 2023 1.7     1.2     (0.5 )   (2.4 )
Jun 30, 2023 2.9     1.8     (0.9 )   (3.4 )
Mar 31, 2023 3.0     1.7     (1.3 )   (3.4 )
Dec 31, 2022 5.6     3.0     (2.9 )   (6.8 )


As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of December 31, 2023 One year or
less
   From one to
five years
   From five to
fifteen years
   After fifteen
years
   Total
(In thousands)        
Commercial                  
Fixed rate $ 520,408   $ 2,954,554   $ 1,720,913   $ 28,070   $ 5,223,945
Variable rate   7,606,936     1,172             7,608,108
Total commercial $ 8,127,344   $ 2,955,726   $ 1,720,913   $ 28,070   $ 12,832,053
Commercial real estate                  
Fixed rate   646,873     2,870,147     525,167     50,726     4,092,913
Variable rate   7,233,835     17,377     39         7,251,251
Total commercial real estate $ 7,880,708   $ 2,887,524   $ 525,206   $ 50,726   $ 11,344,164
Home equity                  
Fixed rate   9,863     3,994         28     13,885
Variable rate   330,091                 330,091
Total home equity $ 339,954   $ 3,994   $   $ 28   $ 343,976
Residential real estate                  
Fixed rate   19,921     3,412     30,814     1,047,862     1,102,009
Variable rate   75,107     286,511     1,306,039         1,667,657
Total residential real estate $ 95,028   $ 289,923   $ 1,336,853   $ 1,047,862   $ 2,769,666
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty                  
Fixed rate   6,785,201     118,328             6,903,529
Variable rate                  
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 6,785,201   $ 118,328   $   $   $ 6,903,529
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                  
Fixed rate   78,342     614,816     3,891         697,049
Variable rate   7,180,894                 7,180,894
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,259,236   $ 614,816   $ 3,891   $   $ 7,877,943
Consumer and other                  
Fixed rate   11,994     6,550     10     464     19,018
Variable rate   41,482                 41,482
Total consumer and other $ 53,476   $ 6,550   $ 10   $ 464   $ 60,500
                   
Total per category                  
Fixed rate   8,072,602     6,571,801     2,280,795     1,127,150     18,052,348
Variable rate   22,468,345     305,060     1,306,078         24,079,483
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 30,540,947   $ 6,876,861   $ 3,586,873   $ 1,127,150   $ 42,131,831
                   
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:                  
SOFR tenors                 $ 13,331,910
One- year CMT                   6,133,619
Prime                   3,430,421
Ameribor tenors                   341,747
Other U.S. Treasury tenors                   37,997
Other                   803,789
Total variable rate                 $ 24,079,483

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

Graph available at the following link: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c7ce0095-db8d-4afa-92f9-f9c048beb947

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $10.7 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.1 billion tied to one-year CMT. The above chart shows:

    Basis Point (bp) Change in
    1-month
SOFR 		  One- year
CMT		   Prime  
Fourth Quarter 2023   3 bps (67 ) bps 0 bps
Third Quarter 2023   18   6     25  
Second Quarter 2023   34   76     25  
First Quarter 2023   44   (9 )   50  
Fourth Quarter 2022   132   68     125  


TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

    Three Months Ended Years Ended
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31, Dec 31,   Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022     2023       2022  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period   $ 399,531     $ 387,786     $ 376,261     $ 357,936     $ 315,338   $ 357,936     $ 299,731  
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02                       741       &#x