Dental Laser Market Size Will Achieve US$ 817.9 million by 2034 growing at 4.7% CAGR: Fact.MR Report

Shift Toward Laser-assisted Diagnostic Tools for Early Detection of Oral Health Issues

The global dental laser market size is projected to reach US$ 514.6 million in 2024. Dental laser sales are expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the dental laser demand is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 817.9 million.



In the dental care vertical, fresh opportunities for innovative solutions are created by a growing inclination toward better oral care and the global trend toward cosmetic dentistry. The demand for dental lasers has grown due to the quick expansion of dental tourism in nations like Malaysia, India, and Mexico.

Gingival contouring soft tissue lasers have become more prevalent in the dental care industry due to technological advancements that make treatment safer.

The high price of dental lasers makes it difficult for the market to develop at the current rate. Nonetheless, the demand for dental lasers is challenged by the lack of qualified workers in the healthcare industry. The fierce rivalry between the smaller dental laser providers and the lack of reimbursement regulations limit and impede the dental laser market growth rate.

Regional Outlook

With a focus on cutting-edge healthcare solutions and a tech-savvy consumer base, North America is leading the way in adopting dental laser technology. North America's dental laser market is reputable and well-established, with high product safety and efficacy standards due to strict regulatory frameworks.

The growing interest in preventive dental care, which indicates a departure from conventional treatment methods, suggests that the dental laser market in Latin America has the opportunity. In Latin America, economic growth and the growing middle class are major factors promoting the demand for dental laser technology, emphasizing accessibility and affordability.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 817.9 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

“the growing popularity of less invasive dental operations is going to stimulate the demand for dental lasers, which is expected to increase significantly. The dental laser market is predicted to increase due to rising awareness, aging populations, and technological advancements, which create opportunities for new entrants and market expansion,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

The dental surgical lasers segment in the product type category is expected to grab a share of 80.4%.

In the end user category, the dental clinics segment is estimated to acquire a market share of 49.2%.

The dental welding lasers segment in the laser type category is set to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.

In the end-user category, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The North American dental laser market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034.

The Latin America dental laser industry is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034.

The United States market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034.

Canada’s dental laser market to evolve at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

Mexico’s dental laser industry is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Brazil’s dental laser market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.0% until 2034.

Chile’s dental laser industry is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034.

Rest of Latin America is set to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the market is relatively fragmented, with a small number of significant dental laser vendors operating both locally and internationally. Prominent dental laser manufacturers are forming strategic alliances to grow their portfolios and have a strong presence in the international market.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

CAO Group, Inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Fotona, LLC

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

KaVo Dental

Gigaa Optronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd



Noteworthy Developments

In June 2022, Ivoclar introduced VivaScan, an easy-to-use and portable intraoral scanning system for dental offices. Patients receive excellently fitting restorations due to the results of this laser scanning technology.

Dentists are getting a unique opportunity to see two cutting-edge pieces of equipment in January 2022 due to a partnership between BIOLASE, Inc. and BMW Performance Center West (BMW PCW) at The Thermal Club near Palm Springs.

