Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,015 in the last 365 days.

Paycor Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended December 31, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Paycor will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results.

To listen to the conference call live, dial 1-877-407-4018 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international). The access code is 13741610. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Paycor Investor Relations website at investors.paycor.com.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Relations:

Rachel White
513-954-7388
IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp
513-954-7282
PR@paycor.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Paycor Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more