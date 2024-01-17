Submit Release
Elme Communities Announces Income Tax Treatment of its 2023 Dividend Distribution

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) announced the income tax treatment of its 2023 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Elme Communities dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Dividend Paid Date Gross
Distribution Per Share		 Ordinary Taxable
Income Per Share

Section 199A
Dividends Per Share 		(Return of Capital) Non-Taxable
Distribution Per Share
1/5/2023 $0.17000   $0.05660   $0.05660   $0.11340  
4/5/2023 $0.18000   $0.05992   $0.05992   $0.12008  
7/6/2023 $0.18000   $0.05992   $0.05992   $0.12008  
10/4/2023 $0.18000   $0.05992   $0.05992   $0.12008  
TOTALS: $0.71000   $0.23636   $0.23636   $0.47364  
    100.00%     33.29%     33.29%     66.71%  
 

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
ahopkins@elmecommunities.com


