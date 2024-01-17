Elme Communities Announces Income Tax Treatment of its 2023 Dividend Distribution

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) announced the income tax treatment of its 2023 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Elme Communities dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Dividend Paid Date Gross

Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable

Income Per Share



Section 199A

Dividends Per Share (Return of Capital) Non-Taxable

Distribution Per Share 1/5/2023 $0.17000 $0.05660 $0.05660 $0.11340 4/5/2023 $0.18000 $0.05992 $0.05992 $0.12008 7/6/2023 $0.18000 $0.05992 $0.05992 $0.12008 10/4/2023 $0.18000 $0.05992 $0.05992 $0.12008 TOTALS: $0.71000 $0.23636 $0.23636 $0.47364 100.00% 33.29% 33.29% 66.71%

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

