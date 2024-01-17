Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends
BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2023 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2023:
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Total Cash Distribution Per Share
|Total Distribution Allocable to 2023
|Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
|Capital Gain Distribution Per Share
|Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|Return of
Capital
Per Share
|12/30/2022
|1/31/2023
|$
|0.220000
|$
|0.220000
|$
|0.148204
|$
|0.071796
|$
|0.013099
|$
|0.000000
|3/31/2023
|4/28/2023
|$
|0.225000
|$
|0.225000
|$
|0.151573
|$
|0.073427
|$
|0.013397
|$
|0.000000
|6/30/2023
|7/31/2023
|$
|0.225000
|$
|0.225000
|$
|0.151573
|$
|0.073427
|$
|0.013397
|$
|0.000000
|9/29/2023
|10/31/2023
|$
|0.225000
|$
|0.225000
|$
|0.151573
|$
|0.073427
|$
|0.013397
|$
|0.000000
|12/29/2023
|1/31/2024
|$
|0.225000
|$
|0.225000
|$
|0.151573
|$
|0.073427
|$
|0.013397
|$
|0.000000
|$
|1.120000
|$
|1.120000
|$
|0.754496
|$
|0.365504
|$
|0.066687
|$
|0.000000
The income tax treatment for the 2023 distributions for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) CUSIP #729640201 is as follows:
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Total Cash Distribution Per Share
|Total Distribution Allocable to 2023
|Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
|Capital Gain Distribution Per Share
|Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|Return of
Capital
Per Share
|12/15/2022
|1/3/2023
|$
|0.468750
|$
|0.468750
|$
|0.315776
|$
|0.152974
|$
|0.027911
|$
|0.000000
|3/15/2023
|3/31/2023
|$
|0.468750
|$
|0.468750
|$
|0.315776
|$
|0.152974
|$
|0.027911
|$
|0.000000
|6/15/2023
|6/30/2023
|$
|0.468750
|$
|0.468750
|$
|0.315776
|$
|0.152974
|$
|0.027911
|$
|0.000000
|8/25/2023
|9/6/2023
|$
|0.346470
|$
|0.346470
|$
|0.233402
|$
|0.113068
|$
|0.020630
|$
|0.000000
|$
|1.752720
|$
|1.752720
|$
|1.180730
|$
|0.571990
|$
|0.104363
|$
|0.000000
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
IR@plymouthreit.com