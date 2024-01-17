Submit Release
Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2023 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2023:

Record Date Payment Date Total Cash Distribution Per Share Total Distribution Allocable to 2023 Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share		 Capital Gain Distribution Per Share Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Return of
Capital
Per Share
               
12/30/2022 1/31/2023 $ 0.220000   $ 0.220000   $ 0.148204   $ 0.071796   $ 0.013099   $ 0.000000  
3/31/2023 4/28/2023 $ 0.225000   $ 0.225000   $ 0.151573   $ 0.073427   $ 0.013397   $ 0.000000  
6/30/2023 7/31/2023 $ 0.225000   $ 0.225000   $ 0.151573   $ 0.073427   $ 0.013397   $ 0.000000  
9/29/2023 10/31/2023 $ 0.225000   $ 0.225000   $ 0.151573   $ 0.073427   $ 0.013397   $ 0.000000  
12/29/2023 1/31/2024 $ 0.225000   $ 0.225000   $ 0.151573   $ 0.073427   $ 0.013397   $ 0.000000  
    $ 1.120000   $ 1.120000   $ 0.754496   $ 0.365504   $ 0.066687   $ 0.000000  
                                       

The income tax treatment for the 2023 distributions for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) CUSIP #729640201 is as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Total Cash Distribution Per Share Total Distribution Allocable to 2023 Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share		 Capital Gain Distribution Per Share Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Return of
Capital
Per Share
               
12/15/2022 1/3/2023 $ 0.468750   $ 0.468750   $ 0.315776   $ 0.152974   $ 0.027911   $ 0.000000  
3/15/2023 3/31/2023 $ 0.468750   $ 0.468750   $ 0.315776   $ 0.152974   $ 0.027911   $ 0.000000  
6/15/2023 6/30/2023 $ 0.468750   $ 0.468750   $ 0.315776   $ 0.152974   $ 0.027911   $ 0.000000  
8/25/2023 9/6/2023 $ 0.346470   $ 0.346470   $ 0.233402   $ 0.113068   $ 0.020630   $ 0.000000  
    $ 1.752720   $ 1.752720   $ 1.180730   $ 0.571990   $ 0.104363   $ 0.000000  
                                       

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
IR@plymouthreit.com


