Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Operating Results
BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 23, 2024. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
|Passcode:
|63104
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com
|Available through Friday, March 1, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|(225) 926-1000
|bkantrow@lamar.com