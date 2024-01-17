Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,054 in the last 365 days.

AB958 in Asm: Representative Kitchens added as a coauthor - 2024-01-17

WISCONSIN, January 17 - An Act to repeal 287.17 (10) (c) 1. a.; to renumber and amend 287.17 (4) (d) 1.; to amend 287.17 (1) (j), 287.17 (4) (b) 1., 287.17 (4) (b) 2., 287.17 (5) (a) 1. a., 287.17 (5) (a) 1. b., 287.17 (5) (a) 1. c. and 287.17 (10) (c) 2.; and to create 287.17 (4) (d) 1. b. and 287.17 (4) (g) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: changes to the electronic waste recycling program and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Environment

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/17/2024 Asm. Representative Kitchens added as a coauthor  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab958

You just read:

AB958 in Asm: Representative Kitchens added as a coauthor - 2024-01-17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more