AB942 in Asm: Representative C. Anderson added as a coauthor - 2024-01-17

WISCONSIN, January 17 - An Act to renumber 50.035 (1); and to create 50.034 (3) (f), 50.034 (3) (g), 50.034 (3) (h), 50.034 (3m), 50.035 (1) (b), 50.035 (1m), 50.035 (7), 50.035 (8), 50.04 (2) (e), 50.04 (2k), 50.04 (2m), 50.15, 50.921, 50.922 and 50.935 of the statutes; Relating to: fall prevention and recovery training, CPR and first aid certification, a duty to provide aid in certain residential facilities and hospices, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)