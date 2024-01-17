AB768 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-17

WISCONSIN, January 17 - An Act to amend 62.23 (7a) (a) and 236.02 (5); and to create 60.10 (1) (h), 66.0217 (14) (c) and 66.0813 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: water and sewerage system connections and annexation of territory and extraterritorial zoning in certain towns. (FE)
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab768
