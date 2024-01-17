Submit Release
AB928 in Asm: Assembly Substitute Amendment 1 offered by Representative Penterman - 2024-01-17

WISCONSIN, January 17 - An Act to amend 943.20 (3) (a) and (bf) and 971.19 (2); and to create 943.20 (5) and (6) and 943.50 (6) and (7) of the statutes; Relating to: theft crimes and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab928

