BodyGuardz Elevates the Samsung Galaxy S24 Experience With Innovative, Quality Protection

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz, a leading innovator in mobile device protection, proudly announces its latest products for the Samsung S24 series, embodying their dedication to quality, innovation, and protection.

This new lineup, meticulously crafted to redefine the Samsung S24 experience, represents more than just accessories—it showcases BodyGuardz commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

The collection includes the fan-favorite Ace Pro® case that perfectly balances robust protection with a slim, pocket-friendly design. Ace Pro cases are engineered to be the epitome of practical elegance, meeting the need for a case that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Also available, exclusively for the S24 Ultra, is the Paradigm® Pro case. Innovative cooling technology is incorporated into this case to enhance phone performance and extend battery life, a game-changer for users who demand the most from their devices.

BodyGuardz Pure 3 for the S24 is a durable, unparalleled screen protector with an anti-smudge coating so seamless, users might forget it's there. Plus, BodyGuardz has taken protection further by adding their award-winning Apex protection to the impressive S24 Ultra camera lenses, offering comprehensive 360-degree protection.

BodyGuardz commitment to customers extends beyond superior products. Understanding the importance of peace of mind, BodyGuardz has introduced a promise to its customers—if anything happens to a screen protector, it can be replaced, no questions asked. This guarantee underlines confidence in the quality and durability of BodyGuardz products.

"For 21 years, BodyGuardz has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in device protection. With the Samsung S24 lineup, we've taken our commitment to the next level, ensuring that every aspect of a phone is safeguarded with the utmost quality and innovation," said Ben Henwood, BodyGuardz Product Manager.

BodyGuardz protection for the Samsung S24 series is an assurance that devices are guarded by the best in the industry. BodyGuardz invites users to experience the difference—where innovation meets protection. The entire lineup is available now on bodyguardz.com .

