SEALSQ Launches SEALCOIN at Davos Event

Davos, Switzerland , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALCOIN Pre-Registration is Available at SEALCOIN.AI



(See Video on YouTube)

SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today officially launched SEALCOIN, a digital token and an advanced cryptocurrency protocol, at its Davos event (see video here). Pre-registration is available at SEALCOIN.AI.



SEALSQ used Google Cloud as a technology provider to deploy SEALCOIN, which is designed to establish a robust economy, specifically for billions of internet-driven devices, enabling them to seamlessly exchange both data and currency. SEALSQ has an install base of over 1.6 billion semiconductors that will gradually benefit from the SEALCOIN. By transcending traditional currency exchange mechanisms, SEALCOIN is establishing a complex network of IoT-enabled transactions and services.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, noted, “The usage of the Google Cloud for the deployment of SEALCOIN will accelerate the development of the SEALSQ platform. In a groundbreaking development, SEALSQ is taking a significant step forward in the world of digital finance (DeFi) and IoT with its advanced cryptocurrency protocol, SEALCOIN.”

Details on the total supply of SEALCOIN and its distribution will be provided once pre-registration is complete and the regulatory process has been undertaken. Information on how to acquire and trade SEALCOIN will be provided once the regulatory process is concluded.

SEALCOIN: Reshaping M2M Payments and IoT Communications

While SEALCOIN can be utilized by individual traders in a manner similar to other cryptocurrencies, its primary value proposition lies in revolutionizing the economic operations and communications within IoT devices. SEALCOIN's introduction is a pivotal development in M2M payments, redefining the landscape of digital transactions in the IoT domain.

SEALCOIN's Role in DeFi and IoT

As an advanced cryptocurrency protocol, SEALCOIN is taking a significant step in the realms of digital finance (DeFi) and IoT. This protocol aims to create a robust economy specifically tailored for internet-driven devices, facilitating not only data exchange but also currency transactions.

SEALCOIN: More Than a Digital Token

SEALCOIN represents the beginning of a new decentralized, tokenized M2M economy. In this economy, IoT structures from various companies can autonomously interact with and leverage each other's products and services, all without human intervention. SEALCOIN extends beyond simple currency transactions, fostering a complex network of services and payments within the IoT web.

SEALCOIN Details:

Key Features

Autonomous M2M Transactions: Allows IoT devices to perform transactions and exchanges without human input.

Cross-Company IoT Interaction: Enables IoT structures from different companies to autonomously interact and transact.

Decentralized Network: Ensures secure, transparent, and decentralized transactions.

Integration with DeFi: Merges IoT with digital finance, allowing for innovative financial applications in the IoT sphere.

Technology and Architecture

Blockchain-Based: Utilizes blockchain technology for secure, transparent, and immutable transactions.

Smart Contracts: Employs smart contracts to automate and enforce agreements between devices.

Scalability and Efficiency: Designed to handle a high volume of transactions, catering to the vast network of IoT devices.





Use Cases

Automated Supply Chains: IoT devices in supply chains can autonomously order, pay for, and restock inventory.

Smart Homes and Cities: Enables smart devices in homes and cities to autonomously transact for services like energy, maintenance, and more.

Industrial IoT: Facilitates seamless M2M transactions in industrial settings, improving efficiency and reducing costs.





SEALCOIN’s Forthcoming Details:

Governance and Security

Decentralized Governance: Description of the governance model ensuring decentralized decision-making.

Security Protocols: Details on the security measures implemented to protect transactions and data integrity.

Roadmap

Development Stages: Outline of various development stages with corresponding timelines.

Future Enhancements: Planned upgrades and expansions in the SEALCOIN ecosystem.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.