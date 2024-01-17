New Survey shows “Patient Safety Concerns” from Doctors in Wales Over Use of Physician Associates

17th January 2024

A BMA survey of over 900 doctors working in the NHS in Wales has revealed the scale of the profession’s concerns over the use of Physician Associates (PAs) and Anaesthesia Associates (AAs) in the Welsh health service – with 80% of those who responded saying they believe the way PAs and AAs currently work in the NHS is always, or sometimes, a risk to patient safety.

In addition, 83% reported that they felt patients were not aware of the difference between these roles and those of doctors, showing the immense scope for patient confusion about the level of care they are receiving.

73% of those surveyed disapproved of Welsh Government’s plans to expand PA and AA roles in the Welsh NHS workforce.

Dr Iona Collins, Chair of the BMA’s Welsh Council said: