Nextech Med Spa Software Launches Industry's Most Sophisticated Client Photo Functionalities

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech today announced its med spa software now offers industry-leading photo management functionality for med spas that are ready to start the new year with new ways to showcase stunning transformations and impress clients with vivid imagery.



Nextech is a leading provider of clinical and administrative healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices. Nextech Med Spa, the recently launched software with end-to-end visibility and management capabilities, is the latest example of the company's long history of bringing technological innovation to aesthetics providers nationwide.

Nextech Med Spa improves the consultation experience and patient education with simplified charting and robust photo management features:

Drive revenue with consultations that convert to more bookings

Easily add markups directly onto photos while charting

Effortlessly capture, showcase, and deliver patient photos and videos

Take clear, consistent photos every time with gridline technology

Sync any Canon camera with photo app for highest resolution photography

Generate more accurate before-and-after comparisons

Add custom watermarks for practice branding

Instantly access beautiful images for social media sharing

Provide patients access to their photos from home via practice patient app



“Recognizing how significant visual aesthetics are to medical spas, we've meticulously designed our software to address the essential aspects of photography, documentation, and practice management. It all comes together in a seamlessly intuitive interface that ensures a smooth experience for medical spa owners and their teams,” said Nextech CEO Bill Lucchini.

Nextech Med Spa will be featured at Nextech's annual user conference, EDGE, to be held March 21-23 in Las Vegas. More than 1,000 attendees will participate in the immersive experience designed to help specialty care providers improve practice performance and keep them informed about the latest industry trends, regulatory changes, and more.

To learn more about Nextech Med Spa and its features, visit https://www.nextech.com/medspa.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Med Spa, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery.

Chris Farrell

VP, Marketing

(813) 998-4229